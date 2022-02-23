There has been a lot of talk over the last few years about how the media (in general) wants to influence people to think a certain way about what is going on in the world or statewide in Minnesota.
This will not be one of those kinds of articles.
From my earliest memories, I can recall the adults in my life turning away from TV news and mass media, to just sit down at the kitchen table and read the local newspaper.
For many years local newspapers would print what were referred to as “society” columns. Essentially, who was doing what, who came by for dinner, what their children and families were doing and just letting people know who was visiting the area. It was definitely a different era.
When I was young, I heard the old saying that there are two things you never ever wanted to bring up in casual conversations: politics and religion.
If you think about then compared to now, how different things are ... People are immersed in political discussions all the time, and basically no one gets along. Members of families stop communicating because Uncle Joe voted for so and so, and we don’t want to talk to him anymore because of that.
Think of what the world would be like now if people followed that old adage. No bothering or pestering people over who they voted for or what church they attended and why.
Wouldn’t it be a simpler, and calmer world?
I also learned manners when I was growing up. You addressed your elders in a respectful manner and always said “please” and “thank you.”
I was taught that you have respect for everyone, whether they were the bank president, local clergy or the cashier that checked you out after buying groceries. Everyone had a value.
What modern mass media has done is make it common practice nowadays to get everyone to argue, bicker and fight. To yell and get up in people’s faces, violate boundaries and demean the other person you do not agree with.
I’m not sure it will ever go back to the way it was before. Entire generations now only know this way of life.
To be fair, there have been confrontations since the dawn of man. There have always been trouble-makers. In past times though, they were eventually weeded out of positions of authority. Think of Joseph McCarthy and McCarthyism. He flamed out in just four years or so after accusing everyone of being communists.
Help your neighbors, not judge them.
The world can be better. It just needs one word. Respect.
