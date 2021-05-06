The ruling came down this week that Donald Trump is not going to be allowed on Facebook anytime soon, and that Facebook, for the most part, was justified in doing so, with a few exceptions.
The primary issue is one I have dealt with many times during my working life: Facebook did not have the proper procedures, penalties and documentation established when dealing with rule breakers, and that they should not be able to arbitrarily ban anyone.
Anyone who has ever had to manage employees, run a jail or teach children understands what that statement is all about. People break rules and misbehave all the time. The problem is, they either are oblivious to the fact that they are misbehaving, or they are willing to do anything to get away with it.
Thus, the independent board who reviewed Trump’s Facebook ban agreed that what he did was bad, but because they did not lay out specific penalties for him, and in some sense screwed up.
This panel, however, is simply that. Newspaper associations have created similar panels to judge the ethics of decisions made by newspaper editors. It’s a self-policing body, of course. No one can tell newspapers or any media what they can or cannot publish or air. Those who are damaged by such decisions can sue, of course, and sometimes they win.
But Trump isn’t likely to win a case here. Facebook is a private company. If they don’t want to have Trump as a “friend,” they are well within their rights to refuse him. Republicans who love capitalism so much should understand this.
Besides, who are we kidding here? Trump has been lying since he came out of the womb. His Facebook posts lying about the election being stolen, and then encouraging his supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol, which they did, were more than enough to get him kicked off of Facebook. I’ve heard people getting kicked off that have done far tamer.
Of course, the reason that this is even a thing is because the majority of Republicans still believe everything he says. In their mind, the things he says on Facebook, including the belief that he won the election despite absolutely no evidence to prove it, are, in fact, fact.
So as the golf season heats up, I am going to appeal today to avid golfers who are also Trump supporters. As a fellow golfer, I am going to make my case that this guy is an absolute sham.
Trump, who is 74 years old, is a 2.8 handicap, according to USGA records. At Pebble Lake Golf Course, that means he would shoot a 76 on a good day, from the back tees. This is not an easy feat.
I encourage you, avid golfers who think Trump always tells the truth, to take a look at his golf swing on YouTube videos. I also want to remind you that Jack Nicklaus, still considered the greatest golfer of all time, is a 5.2 handicap at the age of 81, not much older than Trump.
Then there are the stories from Sports Illustrated reporter Rick Reilly, in the book “Commander in Cheat.” Here are a few of my favorites.
• His nickname on the course is “Pele,” a famous soccer player, because he kicks the ball from the trees and the rough so often.
• His putting “gimmes” are often 10 feet long.
• He is known for kicking a ball of his opponent from a green to a bunker.
Of course, some Trumpists would suggest that these stories are coming from the “media,” who always tell lies, of course.
Others would say, what difference does it make that Trump cheats at golf? It’s just a game, right?
And this is where I want to appeal to my fellow golfers. After all, it is incredibly easy to cheat at golf. Unless you are playing in a globally televised event, no one is going to be watching you all the time to count your score and make sure you don’t kick the ball or fluff up your lie.
So it is agreed among avid golfers that we are honest. To cheat means to take away what is great about the game.
To me, it also means, if you lie and cheat at golf, you lie and cheat at everything in life.
Go ahead, avid golfers, disagree with me on this one.
Joel Myhre is a resident of Fergus Falls.
