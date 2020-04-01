Do you hear it? Hoof beats draw nigh kicking up dust upon arrival. Questions rise along with the dust.
Was it enough? Is it enough? Is it enough to simply wash our hands like Pilate washed his of the naysayers? Does that make us slayers? Do we participate in the slaying of the persecuted when we merely wash our hands of it and walk away by proclaiming our innocence?
“I am innocent of this man’s blood” (Matt. 27:24).
This was Pilate’s proclamation of his desire to not be a part of it, but was it enough? Was it enough to walk away from those chanting that they wanted Jesus condemned? He could have done more, but vindicated himself by washing his hands and walking away. Was that enough to cleanse himself of all unrighteousness? Obviously he could see through those who were railing their way into getting their own way.
Was it enough?
Mark 15:15 reinforces the scene unfolding. “So Pilate, anxious to placate the crowd handed him over to be crucified.” Note his desire was to please. Please whom? His desire was to please the crowd.
So how did the crowd respond to Pilate’s questions as to why they are doing what they do?
The crowd responded, “We have no king but Caesar” (John 19:15).
And just like that…the chief priests betrayed truth right on the spot.
The secular, Pilate, actually had a conscience which questioned, yet the religious acted and accused. Unfortunately, it became about them rather than him. Pride fell all over the act of crucifixion for they wanted their due by giving him his in the most worldly sense of the word. They took their own word that is, rather than his.
What happened next was interesting.
“Large numbers followed Him and wept with Him” (Luke 23:27).
As they did, he cautioned them. He cautioned them to not weep for him but for themselves and for their children (Luke 23:28).
And here it is. This next line is the era in which we are currently living…but before I give away the punch line, may I ask another question?
“Is the wood dry?” Today is that cross upon which he died, dry?
Luke 23:31 points out, “For if men use the green wood like this, what will happen when it is dry?” (Luke 23:31). In other words, when men crucified him when he was present with them…what will happen when the cross upon which He died…and the memories of such things can no longer be personally witnessed?
Another question begins to rise from the dust. “Do we have no king but Caesar?” Perhaps, if we are all honest, we each give honor to things or people much more so than the true King of Kings.
I believe the time in which we live is the time when the wood is dry. Yet, the power of the wood has not waned. It has and will forever have the power to resurrect because that is precisely why he died upon it. When we look to the cross, we look to him.
His final words upon that cross were not only “Forgive them Father for they know not what they do,” (Luke 23:43) but also, “Father, into Your hands I commit my Spirit,” (Luke 23:46).
May those very words be ours as we do not wash our hands of that which He died for…but rather lift them up to Him in prayer. Amen.
Kathleen Kjolhaug is a columnist and can be reached at theologyinthetrenches.blogspot.com.
