Right off the bat it should be noted that this column will have nothing contained within it that could be related to actual horses.
I am talking about children and adults alike engaging in humorous activities.
We all do it sometimes. Things that really have no point and things that some would call a complete waste of time.
In the times we live in, it is very easy to get overwhelmed and depressed with all that is going on.
My grandfather once told me that it is pointless to sit and worry yourself to death over things you have no control over. How much of what we worry about do we actually have control over?
The only ones we have control over are ourselves. How we react and what decisions we make.
Do we let others’ decisions and actions affect us? Yes. It is unavoidable unfortunately.
The effect of humor can, however, help us control how we react.
Humor is also in the eye of the beholder as they say. My idea of what I find humorous, might not be your cup of tea, or vice versa.
People have used humor and horseplay since time began to help break the tension of a serious situation.
According to a Mar. 30, 2015 article that appeared in Time magazine, “When President Ronald Reagan was shot, it was anything but funny. The assassination attempt required the President to undergo surgery and seriously wounded three others, but Reagan knew it was also important to convey to the country that he was going to be okay and before he was told that others had been injured — he knew that humor could get that message across, perhaps better than any other official reassurance. The very first thing he said to the First Lady Nancy Reagan when she arrived at the hospital was, ‘Honey, I forgot to duck,’ a reference to a one-liner used by boxer Jack Dempsey.”
We must never forget that humor is always an option.
However, it can also be true that in some situations it can be assumed that it may not be appropriate, but can also lighten a load or mood.
I remember attending a memorial service a few years ago for an old acquaintance. It was a somber affair to say the least, as they had touched the lives of so many people. They were not particularly old when they passed, but not really young either.
The gathered mourners one after another got up and told about all the good work the person had done and how many people they had helped along the way. Others talked about how much they loved and cared for their family.
But the highlight of the service that changed the whole direction of the proceedings, was an older gentleman who got up and recollected how the person told some really funny jokes and how he made so many people happy with laughter. After that, the cloud of sadness over the service seemed to dissipate. As people were leaving, after paying their last respects, you could hear them laughing and remembering as well.
Does everything have to be so serious all the time? Do we have to walk around with sour looks on our faces?
I say no.