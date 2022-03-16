With all the media coverage of the war in Ukraine, a lot has been reported about the plight of the Ukrainian people and coverage of many incidents including the shelling at the now decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear plant, the leveling of once big and major cities with millions of people.
But as in all tragedies, the most overlooked of all things is usually the most basic.
While surfing through Twitter posts shortly after the start of the Ukraine war with Russia, I came upon posts from Chef Jose Andres, who is also the founder of World Central Kitchen, a non-profit, non-governmental organization that pledges as its mission statement that they are devoted to providing meals in the wake of natural disasters.
According to their website, it all began in 2010 after a huge earthquake devastated Haiti. Cooking alongside displaced Haitians in a camp, Andres says he found himself getting schooled in how to cook black beans the way they wanted — mashed and sieved into a creamy sauce.
Andres said he believes food relief is not just a meal that keeps hunger away. It’s a plate of hope. It tells you in your darkest hour that someone, somewhere, cares about you. He goes on further to say that this is the real meaning of comfort food. It’s why they make the effort to cook in a crisis.
On the night of Feb. 27, Andres posted, “People of the World…Reporting from the Ukraine border! This is one of the places @WCKitchen has hot meals. It is below freezing tonight & I am meeting so many refugees, families who are escaping & don’t know what’s next…We will do our best not to let them down! #ChefsForUkraine.”
The overwhelming stream of refugees just needed a hot meal and this organization was on the ground helping deliver that to people that had or were about to lose the only homes they’ve ever known.
Other facets of the war and the latest report of casualties and descriptions of utter destruction will most certainly be covered in national and international media reports, but little time will probably be spent letting people know about organizations like World Central Kitchen and the work they are doing, risking their own lives to do it.
According to Bloomberg.com, by Mar. 2, World Central Kitchen had opened eight kitchens on the Ukraine-Poland border.
More about the work of World Central Kitchen and Chef Jose Andres is available online at wck.org/story.
