Here we are in the midst of summer, and I think you will all agree that the word that describes the season so far is HOT! That being said, it was Friday night and Eric and I decided to take advantage of being home and drove over to Elk’s Point Bar and Grill for their Friday night fish fry. Many of you will recall last year’s story where I shared some Elk’s Point history. Having grown up spending summers at Wall Lake and having parents who were lifelong members of the Elk’s club, the organization wiggles into my memory banks every summer. Many fun family memories are wrapped around Elk’s Point.
Many years ago, the old lodge was small and located close to the water. Then the big lodge was built. At first there was just the small, enclosed area that housed the bar and grill with a few booths and tables. Later a large, covered patio was added. After the club in town closed, our family would gather at Elk’s Point for Friday night steak fries. Often we would ride over dad’s little old pontoon, or ride with the neighbors on their more fancy float. Mom insisted we bring our own silverware because nobody can cut steak with a plastic knife. As time went on the porch was enclosed with screens on the window openings. Later, volunteers worked together to install glass windows and we thought we were in high cotton. The bar and grill grew from just a place for neighbors and club members to come together for a good time, to a bonafide restaurant. Casual, warm and friendly.
In the past Elk’s Point Lodge was managed by the Elk’s club, but after COVID it was contracted out to a group of residents from around the lake that saw the value of having a local bar and grill right on the lake. That was the beginning of the Elk’s Point Bar and Grill. Since then, a number of changes have taken place, including table service for the Friday night fish fry along with a regular restaurant menu. New this year is the addition of the best grilled steak you will ever eat! OK, so I don’t ever order steak, but I have spoken to a variety of friends, neighbors and guests who all say the same thing: the steak is so tender you could cut it with a fork and is grilled to perfection. The grill is open from 5 until 8:30 p.m. on Friday nights, with the fish/steak fry running from 5:30 until 8p.m. The bar is open from five until close every Friday.
Eric and I always say that when we travel, we prefer to find cafés and restaurants where the locals hang out mainly because we enjoy experiencing the local culture. But the other thing we have learned is that the locals know where the really good food is. Elk’s Point Bar and Grill is definitely such a place, and it’s open for the season so we wander over whenever we can and occasionally volunteer. We enjoy getting back in the saddle and serving delicious fried walleye to our friends and neighbors. The special includes a delectable steak, or a large delicious deep fried walleye filet that is way too big for the plate, along with plenty of tartar sauce, a huge potato, coleslaw and a bun with butter and sour cream for $17, (including tax). A gluten free filet is available for those on special diets at no extra charge.
And there is more … Elk’s Point Bar and Grill also includes live music on Friday nights with “Curt and Michelle,” who sing karaoke style music, and yes, they take requests. “Old School” also takes their turn playing country music from the 50’s to the present. From time to time, they bring in special guests like “Chrome Wheels” who will be performing from 6-9 p.m., on Jul. 7.
You don’t need to be a skilled dancer to join the fun. For those of you who remember the downtown lodge, there was plenty of dancing and it was mostly a member only lodge. But these days the fun is for the entire family. I have watched a couple dance with grace and skill, but I have also watched young boys learning to dance with grandma, and children swinging with either a family member or other children. The atmosphere reminds me more of a wedding dance with lots of lively fun and skill limited to but a few. Bottom line: have fun!
If you’ve never been to the Elk’s Point Bar and Grill, you really need to spread your wings and experience the culture as well as the fabulous food. While I have said it’s where the locals hang out, it is important to know that you will feel just as welcome if you are first time guests or visitors to the area. Summer is short, so don’t wait. The last date for the bar and grill to be open is Sept. 1. It will be here before you know … so don’t delay. Make a plan to come on out to the Elk’s Point Bar and Grill next Friday night. Put it on your calendar to listen to “Chrome Wheels” Jul. 7, or “Old School” or “Curt and Michelle” throughout the summer. We are looking forward to seeing you!
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone