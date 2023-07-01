Here we are in the midst of summer, and I think you will all agree that the word that describes the season so far is HOT! That being said, it was Friday night and Eric and I decided to take advantage of being home and drove over to Elk’s Point Bar and Grill for their Friday night fish fry. Many of you will recall last year’s story where I shared some Elk’s Point history. Having grown up spending summers at Wall Lake and having parents who were lifelong members of the Elk’s club, the organization wiggles into my memory banks every summer. Many fun family memories are wrapped around Elk’s Point.



