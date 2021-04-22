The House has spent the past week or so debating omnibus finance bills that, together, form our state’s next two-year budget. We will enter the thick of negotiations once each body finishes providing preliminary approval of their finance bills in the hopes of striking an agreement before the Legislature is set to adjourn May 17.
While most headlines related to those bills center on issues with broad, statewide impact — taxing and spending, in particular — there are some subjects of local interest that I am working to advance.
Fergus Falls driver’s exam center
For example, as the House recently debated an omnibus transportation bill, I offered an amendment to reopen the Fergus Falls driver’s exam center, which closed in response to COVID-19 in March 2020 and has not yet reopened.
Today, some Otter Tail County residents need to travel 100 miles round trip to get to the nearest exam center. This closure has had a major impact on workers who require CDL and school bus licenses to access job opportunities, creating barriers to employment.
I recently received a call from a family with two working parents. The mother told me that they couldn’t afford to take a day off of work to drive their daughter 100 miles to take a driver’s exam. I also had a call from someone local who needed to complete DWI retesting to get his driver’s license and get back on his feet. He couldn’t find a ride to the exam center.
The closure of this center and others across the state is putting an undue burden on our rural communities. I know that Otter Tail County is not unique in needing to have a driver’s exam center reopened, even more reason to fix this problem.
Even though the author of the omnibus bill did not support my amendment on the floor, he did issue a public commitment to continue working with me on this issue as the bill heads to a conference committee in preparation for a vote on final passage.
ECO Act
In addition to working on finance bills, I also joined a bipartisan coalition to pass the Energy Conservation and Optimization (ECO) Act in the House. The ECO Act aims to help Minnesota businesses and households use electricity and natural gas more efficiently. It allows co-ops and utilities more flexibility to meet their annual energy savings goals. This benefits the environment, fosters a more resilient grid, all while encouraging innovation with tomorrow’s technologies to help reduce consumers’ total energy bills and create local jobs.
The bill is broadly supported by utilities, business groups, labor unions and environmental organizations in our state. Locally, Otter Tail Power and Lake Region Electric Co-op supported this bill.
The ECO Act is not perfect, but I am committed to working to make improvements on the language as it continues through the legislative process.
Jordan Rasmusson is a Minnesota State Representative for District 8A.
