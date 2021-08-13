Does the media in general make coverage of severe winter weather seem worse than it is? I really can’t objectively answer that question for obvious reasons. Having covered weather and news events in the Fergus Falls area for almost 10 years, I have lost count of the number of severe winter-weather incidents or severe weather events in general that I have assisted in covering.
In an interview I had one time a few years ago with humorist and author, and former host of Minnesota Public Radio’s Prairie Home Companion, Garrison Keillor, he speculated if newscasters and newspapers portray a snowstorm as if it were life-threatening. Which he prefaced with the fact that every now and then it could be.
He said they sometimes used verbs like “lashed,” as if there was something violent about snow falling out of the sky. Keillor said he thought that sometimes they try to make it seem like a crisis, which for most Minnesotans, is not true. He talked about growing up in Anoka, and recalled how he never remembered the schools closing when he was growing up. Another interesting thing that he opined was that Minnesotans seem to know how to deal with these things, and he said, “Of course there are going to be accidents, but there are always going to be accidents.”
Forecasters are telling us that we have a La Nina system potentially heading for us later this year to usher in winter with possible heavy snowfall, and it made me think back about that interview, and how we react to such a sharp turn in the road when it comes to the seasons and weather in Minnesota.
An older gentleman once told me you could tell the “newbies” to the area because of how they would react when it went from fabulous weather and beautiful sunsets at the lake to 2 or 3 feet of snow.
To be fair though, it has been an unusually hot summer with temperatures up into the 80s most days and drought conditions that have persisted for quite some time. But we will survive, and pass into another season of snow blowers, icy roads and memories of all the big storms we remember along the way.
Autumn officially begins with the autumnal equinox on Sept. 22. According to Accuweather.com, La Niña is a climate phenomenon that occurs when the waters near the equator of the Pacific Ocean are cooler than normal. It alters weather patterns thousands of miles away, including across the United States, and this is the second autumn in a row that La Niña has played a role in their seasonal outlook.
