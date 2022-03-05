The ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine is as bad and terrible as it gets. Watching the news of the missiles and destruction is gut wrenching to say the least. And the civilians who are enduring this are as tough as they are vulnerable. I say tough because they are standing up to the invaders the best they can and they are vulnerable because there is nothing they can do other than hunker down in a bomb shelter when the bombing starts again and again.
Appears the invasion has not gone to plan for the Russians who have ran into obstacles like all the road signs being either moved or removed. Citizens have taken to the streets with Molotov cocktails and have formed human blockages in front of advancing tanks. This all reminds me of a movie I saw back in 1984 starring the late Patrick Swayze. The movie is “Red Dawn” and it is about the Soviet Union invading the United States. Swayze plays a teenager who with his friends end up taking up arms to defend their town against the invading Russians. I was a teenager at that time myself so naturally I thought it was a great movie. This also makes me think of how we might do the same here in Fergus Falls and Otter Tail County. If the Russians invaded the United States and came to Otter Tail County I know we would defend our homes just as the citizens of Ukraine are doing.
