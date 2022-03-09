Driving east on County Highway 1, heading to the Corner Store on Otter Tail Lake, I’m always looking for swans swimming in the Otter Tail River. Three weeks ago, I spotted six trumpeter swans and pulled over to take the enclosed photograph. In summer weather, I often see a gaggle of Canada geese swimming in the same part of the river, but never in the cold days of winter. They head south for warmer climates, but not trumpeter swans. As long as they can find open water and food to sustain them, they stay put up here in northern Minnesota, where temperatures will often drop to 20 degrees below zero.
In researching trumpeter swans, I reached out to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for more information. Fortunately, Lori Naumann, a DNR nongame wildlife representative, was willing to help me.
I asked her how swans are able to survive in cold weather. Notice in the photo, they are sitting on a patch of ice. She explained, “Swans are covered with feathers that are about four inches thick! This thick plumage includes a layer of down under their contour feathers. Think of the material humans use to keep us warm — down! This keeps their bodies insulated and warm. Swans also have a unique temperature exchange system in their legs. When they are in cold water or on ice, this countercurrent exchange system transfers warm blood to the feet and takes the cold blood back into the warm body.”
In the late 1890s, the population of trumpeter swans was drastically lowered, due to early settlers hunting them for food and feathers. But starting in 1966, the Fish and Wildlife Service, and other local wildlife agencies began programs to bring swans back. Except for a dip in numbers in the 1980s, it has been a huge success. By 2015, there were an estimated 1,700 nesting pairs in Minnesota.
I was curious about DNR’s continued efforts to maintain swan populations here in Minnesota. Ms. Naumann said, “The population of swans in Minnesota is considered “recovered” and therefore no longer in need of recovery efforts we did in the 1980s, when there were almost no swans left in Minnesota. Swans are still considered a species of special concern in Minnesota and are protected by state and federal laws and cannot be hunted. We continue to enhance and preserve their habitat, so they may continue to thrive.”
I admire the work Ms. Naumann and her colleagues perform to preserve wildlife in our state. I asked her what her efforts have meant to her on a personal level. She commented, “I consider myself very fortunate to work for a program that has so many wildlife success stories! It is personally very fulfilling to see peregrine falcons, bald eagles and trumpeter swans where they were almost non-existent a few decades ago. The continued research, surveys and education that the Nongame Program manages never ceases to fascinate me and gives me great satisfaction — knowing this work benefits Minnesotans now, and in the future.”
I am so pleased that we have wildlife protection programs on our planet Earth. We and our animal and bird friends are partners in the workings of nature and the struggle to survive. I believe that youngsters should be taught to respect all living creatures, not just their pet cat or dog. They can learn a lot about how to treat each other by observing how members of wildlife families exhibit empathy and settle their differences without waging massive wars. I’ve been thinking a lot about that lately.
Ozzie Tollefson is the author of “Mr. Teacher” and lives near Phelps Mill.