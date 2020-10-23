We need more high-paying jobs in Fergus Falls.
That’s what I have heard from local politicians over the 27-plus years I have lived in this area. I guess it’s supposed to be the kind of statement that gets voters to say to themselves, “Yeah, he’s/she’s right, we do need more high-paying jobs in Fergus Falls!”
The problem is, that statement should really get the response, “No kidding, Sherlock.”
Who doesn’t want more high-paying jobs? Every community around the world, even the cities that are booming, wants more high-paying jobs.
The question is, how do you get them?
I did some research about employment in Fergus Falls. The fact is, our unemployment rate has remained remarkably stable over the past 20 years. During the month of August, the lowest rate was 2.2% in 2017. The highest rate was 6.8% in 2009, during the height of the Great Recession. Most years, it hovers around 4%. It used to be that an unemployment rate below 5% was considered fully employed. Anything lower than that is unproductive, because it hurts employers looking for employees.
There’s a reason for such stability. Of the 11 largest employers in Fergus Falls, four — Lake Region Healthcare, the two nursing homes and the Veterans Home — are in health care. Health care is essentially recession-proof; that is, even during an economic low, people still need to go to the clinic and hospital, and nursing home residents still need to be cared for.
The city’s second-largest employer, Otter Tail Power, is a utility, which is also basically recession proof. All of us still need to keep the lights on.
Four — Otter Tail County, the Fergus Falls School District, the city of Fergus Falls, and M State — are government entities. Another, Productive Alternatives, is basically a contractor for other government entities. Again, government employment doesn’t fluctuate much.
Of the 11, then, only one, Northern Contours, which makes residential and commercial cabinets, is not recession proof. If the economy tanks, residents and businesses are likely to put off buying cabinets.
Thus, the unemployment rate of Fergus Falls is never likely going to fluctuate. The issue is, the labor force doesn’t fluctuate either.
In August of 2020, the city’s labor force was 31,426. In 2000, the labor force was 29,942. That represents a 5% increase in the labor force over the past 20 years. In comparison, Rochester’s labor force grew 19% during that time, Alexandria 22%, and Bemidji 21%.
A high unemployment rate is a temporary problem. A stagnant labor force is a long-term problem.
In big cities, if a person loses his job, they likely will be counted as unemployed, but remain living in that city. In Fergus Falls and other similar cities, that unemployed person might move away.
When the city was successful in bringing jobs to Fergus Falls in the 1980s and 1990s, they had a huge advantage at the time — a large available labor force. A couple of large employers had shut down, and people with unique job skills were looking for work.
We don’t necessarily have that now.
High-paying jobs are high paying because they require unique skills. Defensive ends in the NFL make millions because there are only a very, very small number of people on earth who can perform that job at the highest level. The biggest driver of a company that employs a lot of engineers is to be located in a place where a lot of engineers might be — a university that graduates a lot of engineering students, for example.
Our challenge in Fergus Falls is to convince people with unique skills to live here. In today’s internet age, many high-skill jobs allow employees to live anywhere.
Thus, the real mantra should be, we need more highly skilled people in Fergus Falls. How do we do that? What do we need to promote — assets like the library, our lakes and the golf course. What do we need to build — an aquatic center or new housing or a bike path along the river?
Those questions, my friends, are the ones politicians need to answer.
Joel Myhre is a Fergus Falls resident.
