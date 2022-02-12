On the first Friday of every February, we see television personalities wearing red during the American Heart Association’s “Go Red for Women” campaign as they interview cardiologists and other health experts. This initiative was designed to raise awareness of women’s heart health and serve as a catalyst for change to improve the lives of women around the world. The focus is usually on risk factors and tips for preventing cardiovascular disease and include such things as eating a healthy diet, exercising more, reducing stress, managing cholesterol and maintaining adequate control of blood pressure. While these are all still very important messages, there is clearly a new factor in play in the form of COVID-19. Now that COVID-19 and its several variants have been around for a couple of years, we are starting to understand how COVID-19 is impacting people with a current heart condition and the potential long-term impacts on heart health.
COVID-19 and your heart
It was recognized early on that the COVID-19 risks were higher for people with pre-existing conditions like cardiovascular disease. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people with conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease and possibly even those with hypertension (high blood pressure) are more likely to be severely ill from COVID-19 infection. The same is true for people who have diabetes, are overweight or are recovering from a stroke.
The virus that causes COVID-19 infection has also been linked with an increased risk of developing several cardiovascular conditions. A CDC study conducted from March 2020 to January 2021 reported that patients with COVID-19 infection were nearly 16 times more likely to develop myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) compared with patients who didn’t have COVID-19 infection. Another study by the New England Journal of Medicine found that individuals infected with COVID-19 may have a substantially higher risk bleeding in the brain, heart attack and abnormal heartbeats.
Across all variants, it appears the virus does not directly infect the heart muscle but instead makes the heart work harder to pump oxygenated blood due to the lungs being overtaxed with the illness. COVID-19 infection also makes a person more susceptible to blood clots in the body which may lead to heart attack or stroke.
What you can do
Thankfully we’ve learned a lot about the virus and how we can better protect ourselves from the severity of its impact. Vaccines continue to be our best line of defense. Despite their waning ability to protect against infection, the available vaccines — especially those with a booster — are doing a very good job of lessening the severity of illness and reducing hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19 infection. When patients ask me if the vaccine is safe for someone with a heart condition, I unequivocally answer “yes.” What we know today is that people with heart disease, or those who are at risk for heart disease, are at a much greater risk from the virus than they are from the vaccine. Because the vaccines approved for use in the United States don’t contain a live virus, it reduces concern for heart disease patients and others with weakened immune systems. If you are on a blood thinner, it is also safe to get the vaccine. The needle is small enough not to be troublesome and, just like after getting blood drawn, by simply pressing firmly for a minute or two after the shot a person should be able to avoid significant bruising.
Other steps you can and should take to stay healthy include: washing your hands frequently and thoroughly; wearing a well-fitting mask in public in areas with a substantial or high community transmission (regardless of vaccination status); avoiding close contact with people who are ill; covering coughs and sneezes; cleaning and disinfecting all surfaces regularly; and following quarantine guidelines when appropriate. These, and other CDC guidelines, are my go-to and can be found at cdc.gov/coronavirus.
Finally, I want to emphasize how important it is to keep up with your regular preventive health visits. Healthcare facilities, Lake Region Healthcare included, have infection prevention protocols in place to ensure a safe visit. When appropriate, we also offer the option to connect virtually with Tele-Health appointments. When emergency strikes, hospitals and emergency departments are still the safest place – even during a pandemic. I urge you not to delay the care you need. We are seeing more and more patients needlessly dealing with more severe illnesses and chronic conditions due to delays in seeking health care.
COVID-19 isn’t going away… at least not any time soon. Being proactive about your health by getting vaccinated, taking common-sense precautions, making smart lifestyle choices, and keeping up with your preventive healthcare visits is your best bet at a heart-healthy future.
About Dr. Kohlman
Dr. JoEllen Kohlman-Petrick currently practices cardiology at the Main Lake Region Healthcare’s Clinic in Fergus Falls, MN. She received her Doctor of Medicine from the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks and her Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry from Iowa State University in Ames. She completed an Internal Medicine residency and Interventional Cardiology fellowship at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis and s a General Cardiology fellowship at Saint Louis University in Missouri. Dr. Kohlman-Petrick holds certifications from the American Board of Internal Medicine, Cardiovascular Disease, and Interventional Cardiology. Her professional interests include helping people make positive lifestyle changes such as improving their diet and starting an exercise program to help prevent the development or worsening of various heart conditions. She is a loving wife and mother of four amazing children and in her spare time she is an avid runner and triathlete.