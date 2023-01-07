When January 6th occurred, Americans watched with horror as the insurrectionists tried to stop Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 election. It was also a day that the Republicans set themselves up for not only their 2022 electoral shortcomings, but the coming chaos of the 2023 election season. The unprecedented length it is taking to pick a House Speaker among the GOP members is only just the beginning. And this is no reason for any Democratic Party celebration. This is a nightmare for all Americans.



