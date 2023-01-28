I originally published a column similar to this in September of 2020. However, with the debt ceiling fast approaching and major aid packages being sent to the Ukraine to help combat Russia I feel it is a good idea to take another look at how much a billion or a trillion is.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?