I originally published a column similar to this in September of 2020. However, with the debt ceiling fast approaching and major aid packages being sent to the Ukraine to help combat Russia I feel it is a good idea to take another look at how much a billion or a trillion is.
A billion here and a billion there, lately that seems to be the norm for congress these days. It seems like more and more billions are being approved to spend. This raises the obvious question, how much is a billion or trillion dollars that is?
I’ve been trying to get my head around this and I believe the best way to understand what a billion or trillion dollars are is to put them into perspective. For example, according to oddhammer.com a billion minutes ago was just after the time of Christ. A billion hours ago man had not yet walked on earth and a billion dollars ago was late yesterday afternoon at the U.S. Treasury.
According to usdebtclock.org the U.S. national debt has continued to rise and has now easily surged past 31 trillion dollars. The debt clock is amazing to look at as it has all kinds of information. Currently it shows the U.S. population is more than 334 million, however, it also shows there are only 127 million taxpayers. That’s pretty scary because it means that only 38% of our population are paying taxes. Prior to COVID-19 that number was 183 million or 55%.
If you are surprised at how big a billion is then you will be blown away with how big a trillion is. In today’s world a trillion dollars is such a large number that only politicians can use the word in conversation and I don’t think they really understand what they are talking about. A trillion is so large that the United States has not even been around for a trillion seconds. In fact, one trillion seconds ago or 31,688 years ago Neanderthals stalked the plains of Europe. The best example is one trillion dollar bills laid end-to-end would stretch from the earth to the sun and back with a lot of miles to spare and that’s only one trillion dollars.
As a society we are used to hearing the word billion or trillion when it comes to government spending and as a result have become desensitized. Next time you hear politicians talking about billions and trillions of dollars think about how much money that really is.
