I originally published a column similar to this last year, however, with the current crisis and political situation I feel it might be worth updating and republishing it given the fact we have had major stimulus packages at play during the pandemic and may see another one very soon.
A billion here and a billon there, lately that seems to be the norm for congress these days. It seems like more and more billions are being approved to spend. This raises the obvious question, how much is a billion or trillion dollars is?
I’ve been trying to get my head around this and I believe the best way to understand what a billion or trillion dollars are is to put them into perspective. For example, according to oddhammer.com a billion minutes ago was just after the time of Christ. Don’t ask me how they know this I’m only the messenger. A billion hours ago man had not yet walked on earth and a billion dollars ago was late yesterday afternoon at the U.S. Treasury.
According to usdebtclock.org the U.S. national debt has continued to rise and has now easily surged past $26 trillion. The debt clock is amazing to look at as it has all kinds of information. It shows the U.S. population is more than 330 million, however, it also shows there are only 124 million taxpayers. That’s pretty scary because it means that only 38% of our population are paying taxes. Last year that number was 183 million or 56%. This appears to be a direct impact of the current crisis we in with our COVID-19 battle.
If you are surprised at how big a billion is then you will be blown away with how big a trillion is. In today’s world a trillion dollars is so large a number that only politicians can use the word in conversation and I don’t think they really understand what they are talking about. A trillion is so large that the United States has not even been around for a trillion seconds. In fact, 1 trillion seconds ago or 31,688 years ago Neanderthals stalked the plains of Europe. The best example is 1 trillion dollar bills laid end to end would stretch from the earth to the sun and back with a lot of miles to spare and that’s only $1 trillion.
As a society we are used to hearing the word billion or trillion when it comes to government spending and as a result have become desensitized. Next time you hear politicians talking about billions and trillions of dollars think about how much money that really is.
Ken Harty is the publisher of The Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
