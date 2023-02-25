Ever watch “Storage Wars” on cable television? It’s a show that features a group of buyers who attend auctions where the contents of abandoned storage lockers are sold off to the highest bidder. Many times the lockers are so full of stuff that the bidder is actually bidding blindly by not knowing what exactly is in the locker. They can see some stuff but are not allowed to enter the locker or touch anything so they are taking a real risk with their money if they overbid the value of the locker. They have to make an educated guess as to how much they want to bid. Sometimes the units go cheap and sometimes they are really expensive. The flip side of that is sometimes they make a lot of money off the contents and sometimes they lose money. It appears that most times they tend to make money otherwise they probably would not have created a reality show for this industry.
A detail that I noticed since this show came out is the large number of storage units that are out there. I know they have always been there but I really never paid attention to them until recently. Even here in the Lakes Area you don’t have to look very hard to find storage units. It’s like that all over the country. We as Americans have so much stuff that we need to rent extra storage space. This only happens in America and I wouldn’t have it any other way. However, when we look at the rest of the world in comparison (especially poor countries) we have to ask ourselves, “How much stuff do we need?” I definitely had this question going through my mind recently while attending a local Noon Rotary meeting where we were fortunate to have local podiatrist, Dr. Steve Schmid, present to us his experience when he recently traveled to Kenya on a medical mission.
During the presentation he said that many of the patients he treated there had terrible shoes and no socks or socks with holes in them etc. As a club we quickly came up with an idea to possibly do a local shoe/sock drive to send to Kenya with Dr. Schmid on his next mission. Long story short is that while that would be great the logistics and cost of actually getting the materials shipped would be counterproductive to the effort and getting it through customs would be problematic not to mention the amount of money that would have to be paid in taxes.
Fortunately the solution is simple. If we donate money to the mission they can purchase shoes and socks in Kenya for those in need which would be much cheaper and more efficient than shipping donated items.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone