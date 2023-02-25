Ever watch “Storage Wars” on cable television? It’s a show that features a group of buyers who attend auctions where the contents of abandoned storage lockers are sold off to the highest bidder. Many times the lockers are so full of stuff that the bidder is actually bidding blindly by not knowing what exactly is in the locker. They can see some stuff but are not allowed to enter the locker or touch anything so they are taking a real risk with their money if they overbid the value of the locker. They have to make an educated guess as to how much they want to bid. Sometimes the units go cheap and sometimes they are really expensive. The flip side of that is sometimes they make a lot of money off the contents and sometimes they lose money. It appears that most times they tend to make money otherwise they probably would not have created a reality show for this industry.



