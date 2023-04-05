The art of photography has been an important part of my long life. Going back to a Kodak box-camera as a Minnesota farm boy, I have always enjoyed seeking out images to photograph.
I have had the good fortune of taking pictures of wildlife all around the world. I have photographed polar bears in the Hudson Bay near Churchill, Canada, grizzly bears in Alaska, monk seals in Hawaii, whales in the Dominican Republic, kangaroos and koalas in Australia. And in New Zealand, I wanted to take photos of kea parrots, but I was too busy chasing them off the roof of our rental van. They were chewing on the rubber insulation around the rooftop window. Yes, keas eat rubber.
During Minnesota winters, I seek out bald eagles, trumpeter swans along the Otter Tail River, and white-tailed deer. In the Americas, they are the most widely distributed Ungulata (large mammal with hooves). Texas alone is home to the most white-tailed deer of any U.S. state or Canadian province, with an estimated population of 5.3 million.
I’ve enclosed a photo I took of a white-tailed doe north of Phelps Mill. I’m sure she’s anxious for warm weather, as we are. Even with thick fur made of hairs that are hollow, deer have it tough in the winter, especially with excessive snow accumulation. Walking in deep snow burns a lot of energy, and with food sources scarce, deer may weaken and die.
Food in winter is limited mostly to white spruce and balsam fir needle-like leaves. Near the spot where I photographed the doe, there are a few small conifer trees. You might have seen deer get up on their hind legs to chew on needles. It doesn’t look easy, and I’m sure the deer are relieved when the snow melts, and the fields turn green.
As for population, recent estimates indicate nearly 1 million white-tailed deer in Minnesota. But that number could drop, considering the deep snow and long periods of low temperatures we have had since November, especially in Northeastern Minnesota.
You might wonder if I’m a hunter. I was as a youngster. I had older brothers, who would take me deer-hunting. I carried my single-action 22 rifle, but was ordered not to shoot at a deer, because I might only wound the animal, and it would wander off and die somewhere. So my job was to drive the deer toward the posters, who were positioned to see the deer I was chasing.
I remember it was exciting, and I often helped my mother butcher the deer right on our kitchen table. The venison helped us survive during the winter. I also enjoyed the hunting stories my older brothers told. Were they true? As Mark Twain would say, “A few of their tales might have been STRETCHES!”
Though I don’t hunt deer myself, I have no argument with those who do. In fact, harvesting deer is a key factor in maintaining a viable population. Too many deer can be a problem. In Minnesota, about 2,000 vehicle-collisions with deer are reported every year, but researchers suspect the real number is at least 10 times higher. Be careful when driving during dusk and dawn.
Finally, there is such beauty in the white-tailed deer, an animal that is peaceful and does not need to kill to survive. I marvel at the long evolutionary process, which has blessed us with such a vast variety of living creatures. And we are members of that surviving family. Dinosaurs are dead, but we still live. Amazing, isn’t it?
Ozzie Tollefson is the author of “Mr. Teacher” and lives near Phelps Mill.