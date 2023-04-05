Deer

A white-tailed deer north of Phelps Mill.

 Submitted Ozzie Tollefson

The art of photography has been an important part of my long life. Going back to a Kodak box-camera as a Minnesota farm boy, I have always enjoyed seeking out images to photograph.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?