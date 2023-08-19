Among the city’s boards and commissions is the Human Rights Commission (HRC). This five-person board “works to protect the human rights of all people and helps empower them to realize their rights through education, advocacy and community engagement.” This makes the HRC a natural fit to take on the work of assessing and improving Fergus Falls’ position as a welcoming community.
It's a goal to increase our population, to bring families, workers and visitors to this beautiful community. All the work to recruit and invite new people is more fruitful when they are truly welcomed and included. The Welcoming Communities Project is a community readiness assessment that addresses diversity, equity, and inclusion in rural communities. Led by the University of Minnesota Extension Center for Community Vitality, “Welcoming Communities” provides a platform for working with rural Minnesota communities to connect, train, and equip community stakeholders to lead local welcoming efforts in their hometowns, ensuring all voices are heard and valued.
A steering committee of 20 people has the ball rolling in Fergus Falls and invites all interested residents to be part of an eight-month learning cohort. The monthly meetings will be on the second Monday of the month, beginning Sept. 12 from 6-8 p.m. Potential themes include: Leadership for equity and inclusion, cultural agility, small town economics, community engagement/dynamics, stewardship, and creating a welcoming community. To learn more and apply to be part of the learning cohort by Sept. 1, visit: www.bit.ly/FFWelcomingCommunities.
An all-community meeting in November kicks off the assessment period. The assessment will be available online, in person, and within small group settings. The goal is to hear from many residents to gauge their experiences living and working in Fergus Falls. After the U of M presents its report in January, cohort members will develop action plans to address areas that need improvement. Implementation of the plans will be the responsibility of the community and stakeholders at large.
The Welcoming Communities Project is funded through a $10,000 grant from Otter Tail Lakes Country Association; New York Mills is also working on its “Welcoming Communities" efforts. While participation is required from seven sectors of the community (schools, health care, law enforcement, business, local government, nonprofit organizations, and religious organizations), participants do not need to identify with a specific sector to be involved.
Because inclusivity is at the root of the program, the steering committee is working on ways to overcome barriers that might prevent someone from participating (childcare, transportation, language, etc.). We encourage all who are interested to learn more and volunteer. There is no cost to participate. To volunteer, sign up here: www.bit.ly/FFWelcomingCommunities.
