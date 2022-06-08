Humility and kindness
In one of his oft quoted parables of the sheep and goats Jesus implored, “Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me.” Matthew 25:40. At a first glance, these words seem to be an affirmation of good behavior. If you serve those around you — particularly those who are difficult to serve — you will end up on the right hand of God. But if you keep reading beyond verse 40, it becomes apparent that this may be as much of an indictment of our unwillingness to serve and take care of those around us as it is a pat on the back for our good deeds. If this is extrapolated to another logical conclusion, one might consider it as an indictment of all bad behavior toward our fellow men — in other words, the things we do to mistreat those around us could be considered as if we are actually acting toward Jesus in the same way.
We might do well to think of the “little things” we do and consider if we would act in a similar way if we knew Christ was watching us. I think of the children’s song that my kids sing in church that goes,
1. If the Savior stood beside me, would I do the things I do? Would I think of His commandments, and try harder to be true? Would I follow His example? Would I live more righteously if I could see the Savior standing nigh, watching over me?
2. If the Savior stood beside me, would I say the things I say? Would my words be true and kind if He was never far away? Would I try to share the gospel? Would I speak more reverently if I could see the Savior standing nigh, watching over me?
3. He is always near me, though I do not see Him there, and because He loves me dearly, I am in His watchful care. So I’ll be the kind of person that I know I’d like to be if I could see the Savior standing nigh, watching over me.
I had the occasion recently to attend my daughter’s Kindergarten class. I was delighted to be present as her class was taught about humility and treating others kindly and in a way that they would want to be treated. Just as the popular book title declares, It could be considered that “All [We] Need to Know [We] Learned in Kindergarten.” In the book it says, “Share everything. Play fair. Don’t hit people. Put things back where you found them. Clean up your own mess. Don’t take things that aren’t yours. Say you’re sorry when you hurt somebody.” (Robert Fulghum, “All I Really Need To Know I Learned In Kindergarten” Villard Books: New York, 1990, page 6-7.) In other words remember that “Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me.”
Brett Larson
Fergus Falls