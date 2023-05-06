Many Minnesota hunters, me included, look back on a lifetime of wonderful memories hunting ducks, pheasants, geese and deer. Others have enjoyed trap shooting and target shooting for many decades.
“Guns used for hunting and target shooting provide achievement-based recreation that ends with food being put on the table or, as satisfactorily, clays being broken in midair or bull's-eyes being hit,” says Dennis Anderson, outdoors columnist for the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.
He goes on to say that Minnesota hunters and target shooters will continue doing what they do, using firearms responsibly and legally.
“With a cased 12 gauge in the backseat and a map of state wildlife management areas, any Minnesotan old enough to drive can hike virtually unlimited public acreage on crisp fall days hoping to put up a pheasant, ruffed grouse or duck or goose,” said Anderson in his April 27 column in the Star Tribune. “The same opportunities hold true for slug-gun or rifle owners wanting to bag a deer.”
Anderson said that few Americans are more frustrated about gun violence than legal gun owners, among them hunters and target shooters.
“Not only can firearms handed down among family members galvanize generations in ways other heirlooms can't, but purchasing a gun for sporting pursuits implies a belief in this nation's unique freedoms,” he said.
“Add to this American urbanization, and with it the diminishment of rural mores, is the inevitability of evermore gun safety laws coming down the pike. And with this is the hardened defense among gun advocates of the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms.”
Anderson emphasizes that the vast majority of crimes, about 80 percent, are committed by people who illegally possess guns.
“Perhaps a red flag law in Minnesota that allows for removal of guns from people believed to be dangerous to themselves or others will reduce suicide or other gun violence rates,” said Anderson.
That statement led to many reader comments following the conclusion of his column.
“Hunters and target shooters need to be part of this epidemic of gun violence,” said one reader. “This amount of violence only happens here in the United States.”
Others said they are willing to go through enhanced background checks if they can be proven to be effective in stopping the recent wave of assaults, suicide and use of firearms by those with untreated mental illness.
But not so fast, say others.
“What we really need are more mandatory minimum sentences for crimes committed with guns, “said another reader. “It’s not right that many county attorneys go light on gun sentencing.”
Most if not all people agree that firearms should be kept out of the hands of people who should not have them. Even instructors for conceal and carry classes point out that pulling out a gun in a bad situation does not always have a good outcome.
“Focus gun control measures on the weapons that are tied to gun violence and keep the tradition and heritage tied to hunting firearms,” said another reader in response to the column by Dennis Anderson of the Star-Tribune.
Old Negro Leagues topic on public radio
African American baseball players were part of the Negro Leagues until Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947. This was the topic Friday morning, April 28, on Minnesota Public Radio.
The late 1940s and early 1950s were a time when the Kansas City Monarchs, a Black traveling team, barnstormed through the Upper Midwest. One of their stops was in Fergus Falls to play our local town team, the Fergus Falls Red Sox.
Interviewed on public radio was 96-year-old Ron "Schoolboy" Teasley, a former Negro Leagues baseball player, and his daughter Lydia, who live in Michigan.
“I learned sportsmanship, patience and everything that you get from being together on a team,” Teasley said. “People need to learn that early in life.”