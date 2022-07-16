Mike Hurley was a team leader when the Fergus Falls High School swimming and diving team won the state title in 2011. This is the only sports team state title in the history of the school.
Hurley capped a brilliant swimming career with the 2011 Otter state champions. He set a Class A record in the 200 individual medley (IM), his fourth state title in the event.
These accomplishments for Hurley will take center stage when he and three other individuals will be inducted into the Fergus Falls Sports Hall of Fame at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, at the VFW.
“Mike was one of the hardest working athletes I coached during my 44 years of coaching,” said Hurley’s swim coach, Tom Uvaas. “I’m proud of Mike and all of his 2011 teammates.”
Uvaas was inducted into the Fergus Falls Sports Hall of Fame in 2001.
Other hall of fame inductees for 2022 include Hannah Draxten Clark, who led the Fergus Falls Otter girls to their first state basketball tournament in 2008; Paul Johnson, a member of the 1960 American Legion baseball state title team; and Tom Yuzer, Daily Journal sports editor in the 1960s and the third news media representative to be inducted.
The Fergus Falls Sports Hall of Fame, started in 1986, is separate from the high school sports hall of fame. Inductees include other athletes such as town team baseball players, trap shooters, snowmobilers, barefoot water skiers, Hillcrest and M State players and coaches and others.
The total number of inductees the past 36 years, including this year, is 99.
Oats LeGrand was the first inductee in the charter class of 24 individuals back in 1986. Also in that charter group was Harley Oyloe, coach for 2022 inductee Paul Johnson and others on the 1960 Fergus Legion baseball state title team.
More about 2022 sports inductees
Hannah Draxten Clark, who scored more than 2,000 points in her high school basketball career, was the team leader when the Otter girls participated in the state tournament in 2008.
This was the first state tournament team in the history of Otter girls basketball and blazed the trail for future Otter girls teams. Fergus Falls later participated at state in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2019 and 2022. This year the Otter girls attained second place at state.
Clark is going into her sixth year of basketball coaching at Hillcrest Lutheran Academy in Fergus Falls
Mike Hurley, a member of the 2011 Fergus Falls High School state champion swimming and diving team, later participated in swimming at Indiana University.
Paul Johnson, a member of the 1960 Fergus Falls American Legion state champion baseball team, participated in a golden year. That year the Fergus Falls VFW baseball team also won a state title and the town team Red Sox took second place at the state baseball tournament.
Tom Yuzer, the third member of the news media to be inducted into the Fergus Falls Sports Hall of Fame, is well remembered for his 1960s sports column, “View from the Press Box.”
Memorable moments for Yuzer include obtaining press credentials for the 1965 World Series when the Minnesota Twins played the Los Angeles Dodgers, covering Henning in the 1965 and 1966 state high school basketball tournaments during a one-class system and following coach Tommy Matthews and his Spartan basketball team all across Minnesota.
