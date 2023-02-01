Opinions are guesses that fill in the blanks whenever the truth is unknown. Therefore, everybody’s got opinions. But how do you get from opinions to knowing the truth?
Hypotheses. Take some observations, form an opinion which must be falsifiable: that is, you must phrase them in a way they can be proven true or false by an experiment. Tip: it’s easier to disprove something, than prove something never can happen in any circumstance.
Next, design that experiment to test that hypothesis. Try to screen for your own bias: use a control, double-blind, or other means.
Humans can want things to be true and jump to conclusions that favor their hopes. Scientists are human, too. That’s why the scientific method works so well; it factors in bias. A scientist can’t just claim something happened. Track what you do step by step, so you can explain exactly how you did it, with what, how you collected the data. Then others can duplicate your experiments and see if you were right. With many, many experiments by different people, we develop facts, theories. Consensus reality: what can be proven.
Journalism is not scientific, but it also does best when reporting from multiple sources, asking for their reasons/evidence and being skeptical about coordinated messaging with bias -- which is unfortunately rife in society.
Humanity has achieved much with the scientific method, logic and math. But there’s a lot of junk research out there. You’ll see conflicting studies. Some are more solid than others. Online courses have sprung up to help people learn the basic tools in assessing the solidity of medical research.
All published studies must have funding and conflicts of interest published, so that’s one thing to check. Industry does fund real research; but they are heavily biased in what findings they publish. For instance, Big Tobacco knew since at least 1953 that smoking was addictive, dangerous -- and they suppressed their research and fought all critics!
Sugar was first suggested to be dangerous to human health in 1957. In the 1970s, industry paid Fred Stare, chair of Harvard’s nutrition dept to exonerate sugar. He “exonerated” sugar by citing all the research blaming fat. Deflection.
Exxon knew about climate change by 1977. But they suppressed it and denied climate change. Worse, they and other oil companies bought up patents for green technologies to bury them. The Koch brothers own a conglomerate of companies with revenues of over 110 billion dollars/year: much of it in oil, gas, wood/paper. For decades, they have sponsored a lot of anti-climate change propaganda, including fliers to science classrooms across the country and fought clean air and energy initiatives.
People who value money over truth will murder the truth when it blocks their goals. Nothing new. They often treat people worse: tricking, coercing others to lie or keep secrets. After a while, hiding awful truths can break a person, or worse: they lose their moral compass altogether.
We are emotional beings and react to people saying what they believe is the truth. While pundits giving opinions may believe them, that’s not truth. But we will react to their moods, body language, inflection. Research shows most people don’t recognize lies very well. That efficacy declines when you’re being manipulated by an expert.
Manipulators often want you emotional so you won’t pay attention to the logic of what they are saying. It works until you realize the trick and just how low they will go for the pettiest of reasons. Don’t let yourself be indoctrinated with rage.
For that reason, I will not listen to ranting pundits, even if I agree. I grew up with somebody who yelled at the nightly news: it’s no fun. I scrapped watching TV news twenty years ago because the anchors oozed opinion in their body language that overrode their “neutral” reporting. Instead, I subscribe to newsletters, journals, read newspapers, books, online news, expert analyzes in subjects I don’t know enough about.
Print is imperfect; its accuracy can be hard to judge, but it is less emotionally manipulative. You can reflect and double-check easier when not hit by a barrage of moving images, body language and inflection. If you regularly practice reflection, that helps you catch manipulation when it happens.
I believe everybody has the power to turn off the talk radio, TV, or social media buzz and just read the news, books, newsletters and go online to check weather, roads. But do not take my word as truth. Develop a hypothesis: say, that such changes will make no difference on your mood, sleep quality, food choices, urge to drink or smoke, or another variable you choose. Then test that hypothesis and report your findings. Citizen science!