Santa Claus was a big part of our Christmas tradition. Mom would sing, “Oh you better watch out, better not pout, better not cry I’m telling you why, Santa Claus is coming to town. He’s making a list, checking it twice, gonna find out who’s naughty and nice. … He sees you when you’re sleeping, he knows if you’re awake, he knows if you are bad or good … and so on. Whenever my brother and I fought about something Mom would remind us that Santa could see us. As we got older she simply told us she would take the presents back if we didn’t behave.
I remember once we explained that the presents came from Santa, not the store. (One had to be very respectful during this discussion because Mom did not tolerate any back talk or smart-mouth comments.) She told us she could send them back to Santa. Would she do that? I never wanted to risk her following through with that threat. We tried to be good. It was also explained to us that gifts from Santa were not free. Mom said Dad had to pay the jolly old elf for the gifts. How did that work?
The Statler Brothers sing, “There are those who don’t believe in miracles of Santa Claus, but I believe what I believe, and I believe in Santa’s cause.” There was no real discussion about whether or not Santa Claus was real, and I don’t remember when I realized he wasn’t. But Santa Claus, the Easter Bunny, and the tooth fairy were all too important to not believe in … after all, if they didn’t exist, they couldn’t bring presents, candy and money. My brother and I weren’t stupid, we chose to believe, or at least we could pretend. I also don’t recall a big discussion about a child losing his trust in parents to learn the fantasy wasn’t real, nor was I or any of my friends devastated to learn the truth. And the truth is, he exists, because I saw him. Not in some mall or store, or even in a parade, but in my house … and he was putting presents under the tree …
It was Christmas Eve and we were at Grandma and Grandpa’s house. My aunt and uncle, baby cousin, Mom and Dad, and my brother and I had gathered at Grandma’s house for dinner and to open presents. After dinner the dishes needed to be washed, then we ate dessert, and cleaned up that mess before we could finally open presents. After all the gifts were opened, the entire party packed up to travel the six blocks to our house for Phase 2 of the gifting process. I’m not sure why we didn’t haul all our gifts to Grandma’s house, but appatrently the progressive style celebration was the plan (like a progressive dinner, only this was progressive present opening). There was the usual commotion of trying to get a group packed up and headed in the same direction: cars were warmed up, hats, coats and mittens were donned, the baby was bundled, and of course the phone rang and must be answered. Steve and I were champing at the bit to head home for presents but it seemed like forever ‘til the adults were moving forward.
As we approached our home, we noticed that someone must have forgotten to turn the living room lights off. Oh, well, it probably wasn’t the first time that had happened. Then we saw him, through the big picture window, Santa Claus in his red suit and hat. No reindeer or sleigh could be seen, but Santa was clearly in our house. What do you do in a situation like this? Do you go in as if nothing was amiss, or do you wait quietly until he leaves hoping he doesn’t see you? Mom and Dad figured we should just go in … so we did.
Santa was putting gifts under the tree as we walked in the front door. As you can imagine, he was pretty flustered at being caught. I’m sure he thought we would be gone for several hours and he had time to do get the presents delivered before our return. Nervously, he said “Ho, ho, ho” and was hurrying out the door when my aunt, holding the baby said, “Santa, you didn’t say Merry Christmas to Karla (the baby).” Santa paused and greeted the child, again said “Ho, ho, ho, merry Christmas” and then hurried out the door. We didn’t have a chimney, so that was not an option for him.
Just so you know, Santa doesn’t deliver wrapped gifts. I know because I was there and the gifts weren’t wrapped. Think of the time it saves to not have to wrap all those presents. It was certainly no problem at our house determining which gifts belonged to whom. The Barbie and Ken dolls were for me, the boy stuff was for my brother, and the baby toys went to my cousin. It was the best Christmas ever!
When school started up in January, we were pretty excited to tell our friends that we saw Santa for real. They denied that possibility and said, “Santa isn’t real, it was just your dad.” We told them, “No, dad was with us!” they were flummoxed by the story, but they didn’t believe us. They knew Santa wasn’t real, and if he wasn’t our dad he had to be someone else, but we never figured out who the man could be. At 8 years old, I liked the game of pretending it was all real. Overthinking Santa would certainly spoil the fun. As I said, Steve and I understood that Santa Claus could only bring presents if he existed, so we chose to believe.
That was a long time ago, but when I take a backward glance at that special night, I can still see Santa through the picture window in the living room. He had a red suit and hat, trimmed in white and a white beard and hair. He wore black boots and was a little plump, just like the description in “C.C. Moore’s poem “The Night Before Christmas,” (but without the ashes and soot). It provided my brother and me with a memory we will never forget. Although I personally believe Christmas is about the birth of Christ, I think fantasies are fun for children. These Christmas fantasies were a part of my childhood that I still hold dear. As the song goes, “I believe what I believe, and I believe in Santa’s cause.” Have a very merry Christmas!