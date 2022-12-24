Because it is the Christmas Holiday weekend I am writing this light hearted column about interesting facts and information that I sometimes come across and then take upon myself to share with the faithful readers of the Daily Journal in hopes of enlightening and expanding the boundaries of everyday life.
These are in no particular order other than the last one:
Butterflies were originally called flutterby’s.
A man named Charles Osborne had the hiccups for 69 years!
Fortune cookies were actually invented in America, in 1918, by Charles Jung.
There are more plastic Flamingos in the U.S. than real ones.
More Monopoly money is printed in a year, than real money printed throughout the world.
Each person uses approximately fifty-seven sheets of toilet paper each day.
One gallon of used motor oil can ruin approximately one million gallons of fresh water.
A sneeze travels out of your mouth at over 100 m.p.h.!
Dolphins sleep with one eye open.
During your lifetime, you’ll eat about 60,000 pounds of food.
The oldest piece of chewing gum is over 9,000 years old.
More money is spent on gardening than on any other hobby.
I am running out of space in this column so I must leave you with this final tidbit:
The average person laughs 13 times per day.
Hopefully after reading this column we can make it 14 times for the day.
