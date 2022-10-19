Politics — contentious, passion-inducing, rage-creating politics ... I tend to stay away from sharing my opinions. I plan to keep it that way. Ultimately, all anyone needs to know about my political stance is that I think for myself and make my own conclusions based on personal convictions — I don't follow party lines.
A few weeks ago, I wrote a column about making your questions count. That was generalized, but the thought behind it was primarily about the questions being posed to electoral candidates.
If there's one thing that I will be outspoken about when it comes to politics, it is that we all are responsible to ask questions of the right people and, if possible, to ensure accuracy before we start spouting off about things that we don't truly understand.
One thing that has aggravated me on a local level with the upcoming election surrounds the proposed aquatic center.
The future of the aquatic center is up to you. Yes, you read that right. It's up to you. The Fergus Falls City Council voted to include it on the ballot so you, the citizens of Fergus Falls, can decide if the project should move forward or not. This project is not in the hands of the city council or the mayor or the candidate running for election on Nov. 8 — it's in your hands ... our hands ... those of us who live in Fergus Falls who will hit the polls and vote.
Not only has Daily Journal covered the topic, but the City of Fergus Falls has a multitude of information available about the project specifics on their website. I encourage everyone to take the time and dig into the data before casting your votes on Nov. 8. And, if you have questions ... ask!
One place you can go to ask in the NABUR Candidate Q&A nabur.fergusfallsjournal.com/politics. Every ISD 544 School Board candidate, City of Fergus Falls City Council candidate, Otter Tail County Sheriff candidate and Otter Tail County Commissioner candidate has a profile listed and every person with a question has the right and the freedom to do so.
Every candidate is aware of their profile and every candidate is notified when a question is asked. There is no paid subscription to Daily Journal necessary to ask your questions use the NABUR platform. Signing up is easy — enter your email address and a name and you can ask as many questions as you'd like.
Using the tools and resources available to you is crucial when developing opinions and deciding who earns your votes — so let your voice be heard and get your questions answered before the election is upon us.
Do you have a question for the candidates that you need assistance with? Email it to me at heather.kantrud@fergusfallsjournal.com. I have posted questions on behalf of others and welcome any questions for the candidates that can help us become the most informed group of voters that we can be.
