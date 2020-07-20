As someone who is competitive, I hate losing. Especially, when I am on the football field. The harder you practice, the more you prepare, the better your team is, when things don’t bounce your way and you come up on the short end of the stick, it can be demoralizing.
But one thing you discover is that when you win, the stinging feeling of loss was worth it. You remember the blood sweat and tears that you put into being better, learning from your mistakes and the sleepless nights that you prepared to overcome shortfalls and achieve greatness.
But last Friday, I suffered a loss as a football coach that is hard to come back from. One that will be with me for the rest of my life — I lost a player.
I met Se’kou Doukoure when I returned to coach football at M State. The youngster was loud, funny and determined. As a wide receiver, I have only had one other person fight as hard as he did for 50-50 jump balls and flashed a move set, that with a little bit of fine-tuning, colleges would obsess over.
The 2018 season was rough for both Kou and I. Our talented team did not gel well, leaving me searching for answers that were out of our grasp, while Kou had classroom struggles that kept him off the field for our final game. What I didn’t know, is that we both vowed to make our lives on the gridiron better.
After the season, I joined the Fargo Invaders, a semi-pro football team, as the offensive line coach and then coordinator. I was shocked when Kou and a few other M State players showed up to one of our practices looking for an opportunity to play. I was happy to see these guys as I knew their talent was there and being around former NDSU Bison and Concordia Cobbers would help them learn how to be solid players in the future.
After their first practice, I went and talked with Kou and the others to ask if they had moved to Fargo or how they were making it up here. Kou said “Nah, we still in Fergus.” We made arrangements for those guys to ride with me up to practice and games. I was put in charge of the 10-plus players that were commuting from Fergus Falls, whether they rode with me or not.
As the season went along, less players rode with me, but Kou was always there. I couldn’t wait to get to practice. He was ready to prove that he could play against men, not the young men that he lined up against in his freshmen year of college, but men that had several seasons under their belt. He wanted to show that he could compete with some of the best, so when he returned to college football he could have an amazing season.
He flashed brilliance and became well liked by many of his teammates on the Invaders. We would always talk about how we felt discarded from the college and we had a lot to show. He would prove it on the field and I did it from the sidelines.
The season culminated with a championship, the first for the Invaders in the Northern Elite Football League. We dethroned the defending NEFL champs the Sioux City Stampede. Kou, I and other former M State players celebrated the win together on the bus.
The experience was surreal and we had plans to repeat with Kou being a bigger focal point in our offense. He wouldn’t just line up at receiver, but do kickoffs and punts. His moves and speed were matched by few in the league and I thought we could build around his abilities for the next 10-plus seasons.
But that came to an end over the weekend.
Kou died Friday evening in a car accident near his hometown of Detroit after the vehicle he was in hit an embankment and crashed into a wall. I woke up Saturday and was told this by one of his former coaches. I went numb.
The what-ifs rolled through my head. I had talked to Kou about returning to Fargo to play in the 2020 season while he continued to work on improving his GPA for college. He was set to go, but the coronavirus stole our season. I thought “He would have been here if it weren’t for this *%#$ pandemic!”
The road trips, the laughter, the silliness that he brought to the team was infectious. One minute he was serious, the next he would be cracking jokes and keeping the mood light. He was coachable (best thing a coach can say about a player) and it hurts to know that so much life was cut so short.
We have our banquet in two weeks (delayed because of COVID-19). Our celebration of last year’s accomplishments is ... hard to celebrate. A piece of our championship puzzle is missing.
I’ll miss you champ.
Zach Stich is the managing editor of The Daily Journal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.