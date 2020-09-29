It was so refreshing to see Cindy McCain endorse Joe Biden this week; while later I became very disappointed by Sen. Mitt Romney for supporting Donald Trump on the Supreme Court bombardment, because it will mean his cherished anti-choice position might have a chance if they get just one more judge. Mitt, please drive your white Mustang convertible — surely you have one — to the Supreme Court steps, and present to Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s memory, two dozen camellias. Then, save the Constitution! As it has been prophesied.
Even with that tightly packed court of nine that Donald will get, Roe v. Wade may survive anyway, under Justice Roberts’ discipline, to meet another challenge; and then where will you be? Lost in outer darkness, when you and Ben Sasse could have saved democracy! Let your concern for the unborn be expressed by supporting Planned Parenthood, because they prevent more abortions than any other entity. They also support a woman’s right to choose pregnancy and not be forced to abort it. Forget the court advantage. Save the Union, like Elder Rushton said back in the 1890s.
My esteem for McCain greatly improved when she shared her thoughts on Joe Biden as a decent, good man. That is what we crave at this moment, a president who is decent, like Barack Obama, and George W. Bush. Love them or not, there was no daily outrage. Obama didn’t slander the intelligence community and try to take it apart, or alienate the U.N.; Bush left office with a smile and a nod. Both men went along with the “norms,” and that’s what we miss. The last four years have been exhausting. Trump has been at war with our Constitution ever since he signed on with Putin, when the Western money faucets ran dry.
BTW, the electoral college was supposed to grab Trump and send him back, but it’s become so hamstrung, it might just as well not exist. If we had a well-known group of electors and heard from them to the degree we know our representatives, and if they had no constraints on how they vote, and if they were honorable people, they would have been able to prevent the tyrant from taking the throne. Lots of “ifs,” and that takes me to the reason I’m supporting The Lincoln Project.
In the early days, the “honorable (people) of the Earth” actually described the aspirations of most Americans. Honor brought good standing, financial credit, good will in the community, the loyalty of cherished friends, and a generally satisfactory existence. This would have been true in the days of Lincoln, and he was an honorable man.
I said to Bert Whitcomb that I want to address this column to people in their 20s and 30s, who haven’t lived long enough to grasp the loss of what I remember, and Bert and Tere, and even Dr. Cole remember. There was an imperfect time after World War II, when we grew up knowing there were two political parties, plus stragglers, and generally, both major parties agreed on about two thirds of what was going on. Both wanted their own priorities to prevail. They did a lot of horse trading and everyone got some, and sometimes most of what they wanted by the time the laws were signed. Remember the “omnibus bills?” That was how our government was set up to work. The USA was the richest country in the world and we were the good guys who defeated Hitler. The two-thirds on which we agreed rendered us united.
My college roommate was Republican and I was a Democrat, but we never got into that. She was a ski bum, I was idealistic, and we both were art majors. That’s what came up in conversation. Political affiliation didn’t matter to either of us. We could visit each other’s homes, never fearing we’d get caught up in hostile threats, glaring eyes or defensive behavior with expressions of hatred. As a liberal, this is now what I fear from neighbors, though thankfully, only a few of them, whose interior narratives may be contrary to mine.
I want younger people to realize it wasn’t so long ago that we weren’t this polarized. Our current double-narrative can’t be sustained, but also, it isn’t normal. We’re capable of much better forms of dialogue, the art of compromise, a deeper level of discourse, and knowledge about peaceful solutions to brutal problems; and we can exercise the virtues of grace, charity and forgiveness.
This daily outrage, presidential post office manipulation, child caging and citizen killings are not the way this country usually does politics. This is temporary. I want to reach out to McCain and any of the other honorable Republicans I’ve learned to like who still have my respect, and support the Lincoln Project.
Sandra Barnhouse is a local artist, author and retired university publications editor.
