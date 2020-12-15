I’ll bet you’ve seen “A Christmas Story,” the movie about little Ralphie, who longs for a Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas. It’s a wonderful story written and narrated by a hero of mine, Jean Shepherd. It is based on a couple of stories found in his excellent collection of short stories titled, “In God We Trust, All Others Pay Cash.” The movie is set in Hammond, Indiana, on the South Side of Chicago, the steel mill town where Shepherd “Shep” grew up.
Let me give you a little back story on my connection with this gifted storyteller. When I graduated from Bemidji State University, I was hired to teach English, speech and drama at Bound Brook, New Jersey, high school, about 35 miles outside of New York City. I was a greenhorn teacher, married with one son and another one on the way. We were dirt poor with no television, but we had a small radio. I became close friends with one of the math teachers, Al Stern, who had grown up in Nebraska. One day he told me about a radio program aired over WOR in NYC. I remember Al saying, “This guy really knows how to tell stories.”
Thus began my long connection with Shepherd. Each weekday night at 10:15 p.m., I tuned into his 45-minute radio program. His theme song has stayed in my head since 1960, when I first heard that opening bugle blast, "Call to the Post" (used at racetracks to announce the beginning of each race) followed by the galloping theme song, "Bahn Frei!" by Eduard Strauss. Each show was a unique creation, maybe featuring one of his Army stories. He was a signal operator during WWII and served from 1942 to 1944.
Many of his stories dealt with life in New York and New Jersey. He often commented on New Yorkers being completely uninformed about the rest of our country. And coming from the Midwest, big city life was an easy target for his satire. Perhaps that’s what first attracted me to his program. Here I was, a Minnesota farm boy living just outside the Big Apple. Shep saved his most biting satire for New Jersey. He’d get all worked up when he talked about Jersey, “Things are crazy over there. For cryin’ out loud, they’ve got an ocean liner sitting smack dab in the median strip of Highway 22. I kid you not!” Yes, the first time I saw Flagship 29, a 225-foot boat in Union, New Jersey, I thought this is crazy!
But most of his stories were about growing up in Hammond, Indiana. He talked about his buddies, Flick and Schwartz. “Schwartz and I always sat way back in the alphabetical ghetto of the classroom.” Those childhood experiences are covered in “A Christmas Story.” He often talked about playing the sousaphone in his high school marching band. “There we were, marching down Cleveland Street for the Thanksgiving parade, bitter cold and windy. We’d make a left turn and start heading north-east, and that biting wind coming off Lake Michigan would blast through the flared bell of my sousaphone, and pretty soon the instrument was playing me!
I became so addicted to Jean Shepherd’s storytelling techniques — people said I even started talking like him. Yes, indeedy-do, I was developing his style. But more importantly, I was learning dramatic storytelling, how to craft a plot with an introduction, an inciting incident, a conflict, a climax and a resolution. And furthermore, I was able to employ those techniques in my classroom. I found that I could teach just about anything through storytelling. And like Shep, I tried to deliver my narrative with gusto. When I taught Shakespeare, I would cover the plot in everyday language: “So here’s this guy, Hamlet, imagine the stuff he’s dealing with. Think about it! What if your mother hooked up with your uncle and killed your old man? And then she marries your uncle. How would you feel?”
I had seen Shep perform live at a number of venues, The Limelight in NYC, McCarter Theater in Princeton, New Jersey, and finally at the Raritan Valley Community College, where friends of mine and I talked to him backstage. After 20 years of learning storytelling from this genius, I finally had a chance to say, “Thank you, Mr. Shepherd.”
Note: On YouTube, search: “Jean Shepherd Shows” a collection of 59 broadcasts.
Ozzie Tollefson is the author of “Mr. Teacher'' and lives near Phelps Mill.
