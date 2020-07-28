Before the 2008 economic downturn, schools in Finland were the envy of the world, and still are, although because of recent funding cuts, some test scores have suffered. One of their innovations has been cutting classroom time in favor of time for other pursuits. The day begins around 8:30 a.m. and ends just after lunch. Educators there currently press toward an interdisciplinary curriculum that will take even less time for instruction. Afternoons offer life experiences away from the classroom. Studies indicate that lower test scores are not the result of a shortened school day but rather one of funding reduction. There are interesting things to learn about Finland’s schools. They take us about halfway to the village.
The African proverb we’ve heard for the past 30 years is: “It takes a whole village to raise one child.” Not “It takes a village to raise a child, or whatever.” It takes a whole village and we’re referring to the archetypal child who is our own child, one at a time. The implication, if you take this literally, is that the child needs a lot more adult exposure than they can ever get, growing up in a child-apartheid classroom.
Skipping past philosophy (future subject), here’s a brief description of the new responsibilities for pathfinders (formerly, teachers):
As before, you will be in charge of two dozen students. One change is that they will come in a range of ages from 5-17. You won’t have to prepare an entire curriculum for each child as you might initially fear. Our approach to childhood learning and evaluation will change completely, deconstructing the old method where every student in class is expected to pay attention to the same thing that’s going on, like every other student, then pass a test; in other words, “schooling” is over.
The new approach begins by paying attention to the student’s experience each learning hour, making a color- coded notation onto the master grid on their own district-supplied access device, preferably a tablet or laptop, which eventually begins to form a readable pattern showing their tendencies, preferences, general interests, favorite trends, weak areas, eccentricities, learning disabilities, strengths and overall experience. This, along with backup, is the job of the trackers who assist the pathfinder, and who are themselves learning to be pathfinders.
For example, I previously named three possibilities for child/adult interaction: reading together, sharing a remembered experience, and taking care of the chickens. On the grid, reading together would be called “English” (red), remembrance, “history” (blue) and chicken care, “biology” (green). These colored hours will be set in together, forming large, medium- and small-sized parts of an overall pattern, creation ongoing by tracked hours of learning.
(Previously I described a situation where every student has at least four to six daily encounters with trusted adults. Each encounter presents a learning experience and can be an hour or an afternoon in a rose garden.)
You, as the pathfinder, are in charge of organizing these child/adult encounters in such a way that a progression of links begin to form. You will have one hour per week with each child, to tune into their recent encounters, and steer them from that to the several next possibilities—experiences that will add to what has begun to develop inside their head and heart. That hour you spend with them makes you more of an adviser, and you’ll know your students much more deeply than when you were keeping an eye on note passing while attempting to explain “Macbeth.” In my book on this subject I describe the teacher scramble: “Some will leave teaching; others will rush in.”
(As a traditional teacher, this new job may not suit you. Some teachers have developed great presentations and love performing them, to the delight of the schooled kids, but this is over. You may want a different career. There are good, professional jobs for the college educated that don’t involve teaching.)
Spoon-fed curriculum, same for everyone, no longer exists. Short is the list of compulsory “givens” (primarily reading and cyphering; symbology). There’s already too much to learn. This is the era of specialization. Benjamin Franklin is thought to have been the last man who knew everything there was to know.
In my world, all pathfinders have Ph.D.s. In the real world, you should at least have a Master’s and be working on your Ph.D. or Ed.D. Pathfinding isn’t for slouches; it’s for well-educated lovers of learning. The more you know of the world, the more paths you will have traveled yourself. Always approach your student knowing they are also is on their path. You should be at least 30 before you achieve the status of pathfinder.
So, what about so-called, “trusted adults?” Are they the new “teachers?”
*This is the third in a series; artdome43@gmail.com for Parts 1&2.
Sandra Barnhouse is a local artist, author and retired university publications editor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.