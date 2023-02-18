Do you remember your first real job? Where was it? What did you do? How did you land it? How old were you? My brother, Steve, had his first real job working as the janitor of a barber shop when he was 14. I babysat from the time I was 11 until I was well into my 16th year, but then I landed a real job …
My dad was a rural mail carrier and bought gas every day. His favorite gas station was the Western Station on West Lincoln. Located where the Century 21 building stands today, just west of where Service Food is now located (it was still on Union back then), it originally had an adjoining café where Dad would occasionally go for breakfast. I vaguely recall Dad taking me there for breakfast once. We had pancakes, not only were they good, but they were huge. One plate sized pancake was a full meal. Over time the café gave way to an auto repair shop but the convenience store remained along with the gas station. One day Dad came home from work and informed me the Western Station was hiring a cashier for the store. I quickly called them, then changed clothes, combed my hair and headed to the station to apply. For those of you who were looking for work in the 70’s, you remember that jobs were hard to come by and there were many applicants for any opening. All us baby boomers were either working or looking for work. At 16, if you didn’t know someone, it was pretty hard to get a job. Thankfully, dad was a loyal customer. Like most small towns, businesses take care of their customers. I got the job. At that time minimum wage was $1.60 an hour and I thought I was in high cotton!
Working at the Western Station was a great job for a young extravert. I may have been shy in school, but at work I became friends with everyone, especially the older men. I wonder why? At slow times, like when it was really cold or later at night, the service attendants and I also became close friends. Sure, we could have been dusting shelves and keeping things tidy, but after all, the boss was gone for the day. But when we were busy, we all worked hard. I felt pretty sorry for the guys in January because they had to go out in subzero weather to pump gas, and if the person asked, they would check the oil and wash windows. In the summer, they claimed to have the best job in town, being outdoors all day. On more mild winter days, and throughout the summer they would automatically wash windows and if they had time, check the oil without being asked. Remember when gas stations were truly service stations?
After pumping fuel, the attendant would use a microphone to call into the store: “103 less 3” and give the license plate number. That meant the customer bought a dollars’ worth of gas and got a penny per gallon off. Gas was $.31 per gallon. When it went up to $.33 people really complained. Folks would regularly shop around for the best price, saving one or two cents per gallon. To maintain a competitive edge, regular customers got a discount. When gas went up to $.33 the common discount was two cents off to regular customers. Do you remember ever stopping at the station for a dollars’ worth of gas?
The store was more than just a convenience store. We sold gifts and household goods at a reasonable price, in addition to basic groceries and of course all auto accessories and repair items. It wasn’t unusual for a line of four to five people to be waiting to check out, especially during Christmas shopping season. The station was also very busy in the summer and on holidays, of course.
At that time, Quick Stop Big Burger was right next door to the station, so grabbing a burger on a Saturday or Sunday evening when we worked 8-hour shifts was pretty handy. By my senior year I was working almost much full time. Oftentimes mom would stop by with a plate of left-overs in a paper bag to eat when I had time. If there were no other options, I just grabbed a candy bar, especially if it was a short shift. Having candy bars behind me all day was the bane of my existence. It was never a problem when I was busy, but at slow times it was like a kid and a glass cookie jar, I just couldn’t resist.
I met so many incredible people working at the Western Station, including many Highway Patrolmen, like Al Frank and Louis Kamerouski. I also became friends with Fergus Falls trucking icon, Larry Ott. He bought lots of gas! One very special friend that some of you may well remember was William Spalding III. He was the only person of color that I knew well, and he could entertain me with wild stories. Willie’s visits were best saved for slow days. I may not know everyone’s name, but I could hear a license plate number over the speaker and know exactly who it was. Ah, yes, those were great days. I loved the work, loved the people and loved the money. I will always remember my first job. How about you?