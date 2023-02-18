Do you remember your first real job? Where was it? What did you do? How did you land it? How old were you? My brother, Steve, had his first real job working as the janitor of a barber shop when he was 14. I babysat from the time I was 11 until I was well into my 16th year, but then I landed a real job …



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?