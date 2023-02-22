- I dare not say … There are many idols to idolize along the way cause it’s the highway and byways of life that tantalize like golden calves and I’m free to worship whatever and whomever I choose cause I can.
- I dare not say … Tis okay to say His name at any time and in any way I want cause I can.
- I dare not say … I shall do what I want when I want and on any day I want … cause I need no rest as the rules are mine and I’ll honor myself and do what I want cause I can.
- I dare not say … I need not obey anyone much less my mother and father cause I’ll do what I want. Rules don’t protect ‘cause it’s not what I want nor when I want it. Someone is going to say “no” to me? I don’t think so as it’s not what I want you know and I know I can.
- I dare not say … I can take this life, or that one, or my own cause that’s what’s best for me … oh yes I can.
- I dare not say … I can cause I’m an adult … and it sickens yet I partake cause it feels as though it elevates for a moment or two or three … so let me be … cause I’ll do what I want cause I can.
- I dare not say … I can take what is yours cause what’s yours is mine and how dare you have more and I will take … shame on you for having more than me. And never mind you give away your second tunic! I need that tunic and why give it to someone else when I can take it … cause I can.
- I dare not say … I will repeat what I thought you said. What? That’s not what you said? But that is what I heard you say. Therefore, it’s what you must have meant. Defend yourself? No, let me bully and name call first. Let me beat down upon you. That way, I will have a network cursing the very ground you walk upon cause after all … that’s what I thought you said so therefore, it must be what you meant. And I say so ‘cause I can.
- I dare not say … It’s no big deal you are married to another and who does it hurt? After all, we are consenting adults. I’ll do what I want and as long as I get what I want … that’s all that matters. Never mind I betray myself. Never mind I betray the foundation of trust. I got what I want and it hurts no one else cause that’s how I see it cause I can
- I dare not say … Your stuff is bugging me as it looks like you have a lot and since I don’t like you having so much stuff … I don’t like you either. After all, it’s about me cause that’s how I see it cause I can.
I pray I dare not say
- By Kathleen Kjolhaug Theology in the Trenches
