There are school districts around the country that have been in distance learning since COVID-19 reared its ugly head in March.
The teachers’ union in one of the largest districts in the country, Chicago Public Schools, is on the brink of striking, because the school board wants to have students attend school in person two days per week. The school district in which my sister works, St. Paul Public Schools, is having similar issues. Teachers are not willing to go back to school because they do not want to contract COVID-19.
That situation is another world away from the school district I work for.
Our district has been in person five days per week. We spray and wipe down desks with disinfectant every morning. Students are required to wear masks, and teachers and staff are charged with enforcing the requirement. If a student opts to do distance learning, we are obligated to teach them. When a student or staff member tests positive for COVID, we identify the students and staff who were in contact, and quarantine those who were for two weeks.
We continue to have a churning list of students who are on the distance learning list, and teachers are expected to simultaneously teach the students in school and keep tabs on the distance learning students.
We also are coaches and advisors. We coordinate “virtual” academic meets such as knowledge bowl, one-act play and speech. We coach sports teams while enforcing the mask requirement.
It’s a challenge. It’s apparently a challenge that teachers in other districts find unacceptable.
I’m not sure I would want it the other way.
I have written in this space before that, as a teacher, distance learning is far less stressful than in-person learning. I avoid a commute. I don’t have to deal with problem behaviors. I don’t have to set up science labs. The couple of months I was distance teaching were essentially stress free.
However, during the entire period of distance learning, I felt guilty. I knew distance learning wasn’t good for any student. Yes, there were students who succeeded at distance learning. But those were generally good students. The best and brightest students will succeed in any situation. Many could learn a subject just by giving them a book on it. For the rest of the students, however, it is a different story.
Many students need help and are too shy or proud to ask for it. Many are unmotivated and need a push from teachers and staff. Even the good students aren’t challenged as much in distance learning as they would be at school. Students also are isolated at home. They want to see their friends every day.
So while I am far more stressed out and exhausted as an in-person teacher, I am far happier.
This is not a judgment on teachers in those districts who are fighting going back to school. I get that they don’t want to get COVID-19. In urban areas, in schools with massive enrollments and overcrowding, the risk is far higher. In those districts, teachers need to be vaccinated for COVID-19, and students should be required to either wear a mask or be forced to distance learn.
But at some point, students do need to go back to school. Many experts have said that, provided the protocols are followed, students can be in person with little risk of a mass outbreak. The question is knowing where the line lies between a rational concern and an irrational one. I’m not sure that line has been scratched in diamond quite yet.
In the meantime, I’m going to keep on teaching. I know my students would rather be in school than distance learning. I know because I’ve asked them.
Joel Myhre is a resident of Fergus Falls.
