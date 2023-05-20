I had a speaking engagement in St. Cloud recently. I decided to head down a day early to visit a dear friend I hadn’t seen since she moved there a year ago. Aside from a nasty wind coming home, the drive was uneventful, my speaking engagement went much better than I had expected, and I had a great time with my friend.
The weekend got me thinking about my friends. I have the absolute best friends anyone could ever ask for. From those I see or talk to once every few years to those I text or talk to several times a week, I am so fortunate.
One of my longest friendships is with a woman I met in high school. She was the new girl in school. It isn’t always easy moving to a new town so late into your schooling and it was hard for her. She always looked so lonely, so we became friends. She, I, and another friend rented a house together right out of high school. When it got close to Christmas, I really wanted a tree. My friends? Not so much. But I came home one day to find a Christmas tree in our living room. We didn’t have much money so we strung a bit of popcorn for it and topped it with a rolled-up bootie sock. I believe I cried when I got home and saw that thoughtful gift. 42 years later, I still say that was the best Christmas tree I’ve ever had. I have a picture of it that I post on Facebook at Christmas time. Even though I made the hurtful choice to move out of that house, they are still friends with me. One moved far away and we only have contact via Facebook. I still text, have lunch, and go to concerts with the other one. The memories we have collected over the years keep my heart warm.
My best friend for the last decade I met over politics. As I walked down the sidewalk in downtown Fergus Falls one day, I noticed that an office was being set up for a political party. I walked in and asked what I could do to help. My friend was a dedicated volunteer there and we got to know each other as we worked together on projects. She is a thoughtful, generous, smart person. Lunch with her often lasts two and a half hours. We talk about everything under the sun and can share our darkest secrets and deepest feelings with one another. I am so blessed to call her my bestie.
Last fall I met a couple and I almost instantly felt a connection to them. We have had dynamic conversations over long dinners and quick greetings at A Center for the Arts events. They are always ready for hugs and tolerate my tendency to chat just a bit longer and later than I should. I enjoy them greatly and have learned much from them in the few short months I have known them. They have enriched my life.
My sisters are really close friends. They are the two that I can call anytime and I know they will be there for me. They know the same holds true for them. There are variations of memes that say something like: Great friends are those who when you show up at their door with a dead body, say nothing, grab a shovel, and follow you. Those are my sisters. Of course, I don’t mean that literally. It is a purely figurative statement. We are more about eradicating dust bunnies. Not people.
There is no way to mention everyone that I consider a friend. I have been lucky with friendships. In quality as well as quantity. So, to all of those whom I call a friend, I raise my glass to you. You have made this crazy life of mine better just by being in it. Thank you.
