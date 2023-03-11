Feb. 18 is a big day in my life. It isn’t my birthday or even the birthday of anyone close to me. I am not married, so there is no wedding anniversary. It seems like an ordinary day to anyone who doesn’t know my story. And, I guess, it is an ordinary day. But, on that day in 1994, something extraordinary happened. I started a life of sobriety. As of February 18, 2023, I have 29 years of continuous sobriety.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?