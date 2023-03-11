Feb. 18 is a big day in my life. It isn’t my birthday or even the birthday of anyone close to me. I am not married, so there is no wedding anniversary. It seems like an ordinary day to anyone who doesn’t know my story. And, I guess, it is an ordinary day. But, on that day in 1994, something extraordinary happened. I started a life of sobriety. As of February 18, 2023, I have 29 years of continuous sobriety.
To some, this isn’t a big deal. To others, it is. And to too many, it may seem like an impossible accomplishment. To be honest, it is a miracle that I am alive to tell my story.
During the mid-1980s, my college years, I was depressed. I was on antidepressants. But in those days treatment for depression was not as effective as it is now, so I drank. I drank to numb the depression, which in turn exacerbated the depression. I then drank more to kill that pain and the cycle continued. I would even drink solely to pass out, which gave me a reprieve from the emotional pain.
Most people were unaware that I quite literally wanted to die. My parents knew. A few phone calls to my parents left them unsure if they would ever see me alive again. They tried to help, and I appreciate those efforts. Truth be told, the only reason I didn’t kill myself is that it would have devastated them.
I quit drinking in June of 1987 for five and a half years. I don’t know why I started again. I don’t remember what my rationale was. It was likely something stupid. My life almost immediately returned to what it had been five and a half years earlier. My behavior still leaves me shuddering and I carry some guilt. I am so sorry for all that I did. To all I hurt.
I became terribly depressed during that year when I was drinking again. I could go on to speak about my life when drinking, but I won’t. There are some who can’t or won’t grasp the horrors of addiction. There are many who have been there. They know. Then there are many who are on this path of active addiction. They know too. This is for them.
What happened? Some brave soul had the courage to ask me if my drinking had something to do with my depression. (She knows who she is. Many thanks to you my dear friend.) I was so angry at her at first, but deep in my heart I knew she was right.
My life hasn’t been easy. I have some disabling illnesses that require ongoing medical interventions. I still deal with some depression and take antidepressant medications. I have been divorced twice. My kids have dealt with major trauma. I still wish I had done things differently as a parent to prevent that trauma. At times, I feel guilty about those situations. I tell you this in no way for sympathy. On the contrary, I am offering hope. Lots of hope.
Life can be tough. For everyone. Addict or not. We all have challenges. We all have times when we wish for something better. For me, during active addiction, it seemed impossible to address those challenges. I felt I was doomed to live numbing the pain with alcohol, because it hurt too much to be sober. It took a huge amount of courage to get help. And even more courage to stay clean and sober through all the tough stuff that I, we all, deal with during our lives. But that courage was rewarded with a better life.
I am happy to report that my life is truly fabulous. Yes, I still have times when I am down, and I still have hard stuff to cope with. My life is far from perfect. But I have never been happier.
On New Year’s Eve, I was at a friend’s house. The musicians were jamming. People were dancing. Kids were running all over the place. Friends were talking and laughing. I sat back and took it all in. I wondered, how did I ever get so lucky? How did I get this life? The answer? I stayed sober and I worked hard for it. It wasn’t easy. There was much heartache and pain, but I kept plugging away.
The takeaway is this: there is always, always, always hope. Always. Get help if you need it. Hang in there. Stay sober. Stay clean. Make the choice to live. Life will throw us some hardships, but they do get easier to deal with. It may not happen overnight, but it will happen. It did for me. It can for you.
"I recover out loud to give voice to all those who still suffer in silence." Unknown