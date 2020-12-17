I regret running headfirst into a brick wall
I did a bad thing this week. I tried to refute an opinion by a group of anti-vaccinators as to why we should take the COVI-19 vaccine when it is our turn.
I know, I know, I told myself. Why would you go and do a thing like that?
I guess I thought it would be a good idea, since these were young folks, to encourage them to get the vaccine.
Just an update, the U.S. has suffered more than 300,000 deaths from COVID-19. In Minnesota, there have been nearly 4,500 deaths. Daily deaths in Minnesota were averaging in the single digits through mid-October. That number jumped to about 50 deaths per day for the past two months, including 101 on Nov. 27. Otter Tail County was right in the thick of that spike, with a rash of new cases between Thanksgiving and now. So far, there have been 3,910 positive cases and 37 deaths in Otter Tail County.
I’m sure there may be some cases in which COVID-19 was only a contributing cause or maybe even was blamed for a death when it really wasn’t to blame. However, even when accounting for errors, COVID-19 still is quite a killer.
In the meantime, we are all in the ninth month of having to wear masks, keep our distances, and be without bars, restaurants, movie theaters, concerts and live sporting events.
So when I heard the news that the FDA, after careful testing and scrutiny by the most experienced and educated virus experts in the world, approved a vaccine, I was thrilled.
I am willing to wait my turn, of course. I assume I’m in the middle of the line somewhere, as a middle-aged person who is a teacher and restaurant worker. But once it is my turn, I’m rolling up my sleeves and taking that shot as soon as I can get it.
I’m willing to accept the side effects, which include pain, redness or swelling at the injection site (the arm, I assume), fatigue, headache, chills, muscle pain and joint pain, according to a Food and Drug Administration analysis. Yes, those don’t sound fun.
But again, this is for the greater good. I have not yet had the virus, and I don’t want to get it. However, I also want to be able to live again, get out and do things again. By being part of a large percentage to get vaccinated, we can wipe out the virus, just like we did with malaria and smallpox.
So frankly, it hits me like a gut punch when I hear people say they won’t take the vaccine. Their reason for doing so, of course, revolves around some conspiracy theory. For example:
• It wasn’t accepted when Trump was in office, and now that he’s not, it is. Why is that? Must be something fishy.
• How is it they could develop this vaccine in a year, but they have yet to develop a vaccine for the common cold. (I actually did look this up. It’s because there are countless viruses that produce symptoms of the common cold.)
• I found someone on the internet who says the vaccine isn’t going to work or it’s unsafe. How come we should trust someone from the government but this internet guy is a crackpot?
And my favorite:
• I’m entitled to my opinion and I believe the vaccine will not work, so I’m not taking it. How dare you try to tell me otherwise!
Frankly, I don’t know how to deal with these arguments. During my conversations (arguments), I brought up historical precedent for developing vaccines, such as the vaccine for smallpox. I asked to see the credentials of those internet “experts” debasing the vaccine. I made the point that an opinion is only valid if it is based on the same set of facts as those who have a different opinion than you.
Yeah, those statements were about as effective as throwing an ice cube in the ocean to curb global warming.
I’m going to take the vaccine, and I’m going to do my best to convince others to take it.
But I’m done running headfirst into a brick wall.
Joel Myhre is a Fergus Falls resident.
