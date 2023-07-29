It’s dead! Well, not really dead as a doornail, but for all practical purposes, it’s dead to me. My 2002 Toyota 4-Runner is no longer safe to drive on the road. With the vehicle up on the hoist I witnessed the problem firsthand as the mechanic demonstrated the holes in the frame and advised it would be too costly to make the vehicle safe to drive. The decision was made, Dan’s Old Cars (my brother-in-law’s business) picked it up and it has now been literally put out to pasture. My late husband bought the car for me in 2005, a week before he passed because he couldn’t die until he knew I would be safe on the road. 18 years and 245,000 miles later, I said goodbye to the car.



