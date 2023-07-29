It’s dead! Well, not really dead as a doornail, but for all practical purposes, it’s dead to me. My 2002 Toyota 4-Runner is no longer safe to drive on the road. With the vehicle up on the hoist I witnessed the problem firsthand as the mechanic demonstrated the holes in the frame and advised it would be too costly to make the vehicle safe to drive. The decision was made, Dan’s Old Cars (my brother-in-law’s business) picked it up and it has now been literally put out to pasture. My late husband bought the car for me in 2005, a week before he passed because he couldn’t die until he knew I would be safe on the road. 18 years and 245,000 miles later, I said goodbye to the car.
When was the last time you purchased a car? In 2005, I thought $17,000 was way too much to pay for any vehicle, but it lasted 18 years, so in the end it was a bargain. But really, have you priced cars lately? I have bought houses for less than the price of a car. Granted, that was probably 40 years ago so maybe I need to just get over it. Nevertheless, the awareness of the cost was overwhelming, I was feeling totally stressed out.
After driving through almost every car lot in town, I stopped in at River City Auto, a relatively new business in Fergus Falls on Sheridan Avenue. It is owned and operated by Matt and Ericka Danner. As with every small town, making a connection is pretty easy. I knew Matt before he was born, his mother was in my wedding. So, I decided to take a gander at the cars in his lot and see what was available. After perusing the cars for a few minutes, I selected three possible candidates and sauntered into the building. A young man, the age of my older grandchildren, was buffing out a car and stopped to ask how he could help me. He introduced himself as “Ethan.” I explained I was in the market for a used car, so he escorted me through the lot and made mental notes of the candidates. I explained I had an appointment and would return in two hours to test drive three.
Returning two hours later, Ethan asked me which vehicle I wanted to drive first. Clueless, I had no preference, so he made a suggestion, and with no further ado, we were off. As we drove, Ethan asked what I needed in a car and what my expectations were. As I answered those questions, he responded that he believed this particular vehicle would accomplish my goals, but he had doubts that either of the other two would fulfill my expectations. I fell in love … not with Ethan, but with the shiny black car I was driving. After a spin on the interstate, I told my passenger/escort we needed to go to Eric’s office and show him. I waited while Eric demonstrated his driving skills with Ethan. When they returned, I saw in my husband’s eyes that the opinion was unanimous. About that time, my son just happened to call and when I told him we were test driving a car, he asked for details. An hour later I received a text, “good luck with the car, it is a sweet car at a reasonable price.” He had done the research. Long story short, we bought the car. Having fallen in love with the sweet ride, we never even took a second look at the other candidates.
In a conversation with Matt, he explained that the entire family is invested in the business and that they love working together. Ethan saved up money while working at FedEx and invested in the business along with his parents. Matt reported they run the business as a family and even share a meal every day. Their youngest son, Baily, also works with them summers and after school. Every day they share a noon meal at the store and work together. I could hear the joy in his voice as Matt declared, “We have fun every single day!” Previous owner of the FedEx business in town, Matt has always dreamed of owning his own car dealership. He stated he dreamed up the name more than 20 years ago when he was working at Quality Toyota. Encouraged by his friend and former employer, Paul Tysver, he finally began to pursue his dream. It all became reality in the spring of 2021. The business has grown slowly but steadily since then. “We want to grow, but not too fast. We want to get more cars, step by step, and eventually add a repair shop.” When asked how he would like me to describe their business in this column , Matt replied, “We want to be the go-to place for quality unique cars. We carry a lot of imports.”
So, there you have it. If your car, like mine, is dead or dying, or if you are in the market for a quality, unique car, take a road trip to River City Auto at 507 South Sheridan, in Fergus Falls. Selling used cars of all makes and models, they are bound to have something just for you. Maybe like me, after saying goodbye to an old friend, you will fall in love!
