A high school classmate of mine wrote on Facebook, “One more day until the traitors take over and lead our country into the (expletive)hole.”
This is where we stand as a country.
How is it that half of the country is convinced that Trump was leading us to greatness, and the liberals will lead us to tyranny, despite all of the evidence to the contrary?
Of course, he also had a video from the show “The Newsroom” where Jeff Daniels spouted off about how America is not the greatest country in the world, that the only thing we truly lead the world in is jailed citizens per capita and military spending.
So if my former classmate is a typical Trumpist, I don’t know where to go with that.
I guess I go back to my stance from a few years ago. I agree with my Trumpist friend that liberals don’t have all the answers. I don’t agree that the key to fighting climate change is to put a government ban on all straws at restaurants. I don’t agree that the key to the obesity crisis is for the government to dictate to restaurants how big of a cup they can serve soda in.
I agree that I shouldn’t have spent the majority of my time in teacher training learning about how the white man oppressed minorities for 300 years. I don’t say that because I disagree with that statement. The white man did oppress minorities for 300 years. I just wished more of the classes I was required to take to get my license actually taught me how to teach.
I don’t like the fact that Obamacare was focused so heavily on those who did not have health insurance that it forgot about those who have health insurance but pay far more than they can afford.
I don’t like it that the government guarantees student loans, and because it does, 19-year-olds can take out six-figure loans and may not have a clue what they plan to do with their life, much less have a way to pay the money back.
No, I don’t think liberals have all the answers.
But at least the liberal in charge will, in comparison to the previous president, be honest and decent.
The people of rural America have a right to be looking for something different from Washington, D.C. As a resident of rural Minnesota for almost all of my life, I count myself as one of them. We have been passed over by corporate and cultural America. We are treated like losers in the lottery of life, that the fact that we don’t live in the big city means we are somehow lesser.
I get the outcry. I just wish the person who led the outcry the past four years wasn’t such a narcissistic, cheating liar who cared only about himself.
I challenge the Trumpists to find someone who can represent their cause, which is to fight to give rural Americans the kinds of opportunities and services that big city and suburban residents enjoy. I guarantee there will be plenty of people who will try to sell you that they are the one. The vast majority are, I’m betting, full of baloney.
During my career in newspapers, I ran into plenty of people who overpromised and underdelivered. That was Trump in a nutshell. He said whatever would make you like him and support him, but he only did what would benefit him.
I want to see someone who underpromises and overdelivers. I also want to see a candidate who irritates the “liberal media elite” for the right reasons; that the policies they want help rural America and not just big city America. In fact, I’d be OK if policies would help rural America at the expense of big city America.
Both parties favor big cities and big companies. The Democrats want to create regulations that only big companies in big cities can afford, while Republicans want to give tax cuts and benefits that benefit big companies in big cities.
I get it. Trump felt like something different to many people. He just wasn’t. He convinced you that building a wall along the Mexican border would help rural America. It wouldn’t have. He convinced you that eliminating Obamacare would help rural America. He didn’t have a better solution.
I truly hope the next Republican candidate will fight for rural America, and put the emphasis on helping us. I hope they do it by telling the truth, no matter how hard it is for urban America to hear.
Most importantly, I hope all those Trumpists will actually believe that person.
Joel Myhre is a resident of Fergus Falls.
