My little family is preparing to venture out on our "Christmas trip" to Colorado — bring on the mountains!
We gift our kids a family adventure for Christmas instead of bunch of stuff that we are guessing if they actually want — they like it this way, and so do I!
We have gone to the Black Hills and Badlands one year and Florida another year. This year is Colorado. I love the mountains — hiking and discovering a cool looking rock over here or a bright orange bird feather over there. I love seeing what kind of memories the kids take from our adventures, too.
I'm generally pretty staunch with my planning; but this year I decided that I wasn't going to be and, really, we have a loose idea of what we will do on vacation, but we are going to figure it out as we go. Honestly, the amount of stress it removed is incredible.
I have had more opportunity to travel in recent years, but I really haven't done much outside of the country. The list of places that I would like to go, though, is pretty extensive!
I'm just going to focus on the outside of the country travel bucket list — let's shoot for top ten.
At the very top of my list is Greece. I have been enamored with Greece for well over a decade and want to hop on a sailboat and travel between the islands, swim in caves, read on the beach ... Someday I will get there!
Egypt is also on my list. I have been well warned that the pyramids are less impressive in person since you can't get too close to them, but I still want to see them in a bad sort of way.
Wigtown Book Town in Scotland is also of massive curiosity to me. A town all about books?! Sign me up! I may never come back!
Ireland — cliffside castles and green meadows, cobbled streets and so many potatoes ... wrap me in wool and send me on my way!
Scandinavia! Am I allowed to call it that? Heritage-wise, that's the land of many of my ancestors. I have this thing about heritage and tradition, and feel like it's largely been lost due to immigrants who came to America and abandoned much of their culture in an effort to "be American." I want to go and learn and explore in the actual country, to get real culture, not Americanized culture.
You may be surprised by this next one — Uganda! Once upon a time, when I was talking about Egypt, and elderly gentleman spoke up and said to me, "Oh no, my girl, if you go to Africa, it's Uganda you want to visit!" I've never forgotten it, and if you look up Uganda safaris on the internet — wow!
Thailand is also on my list, but more on the rural side. I'd love to go out into the quiet of Thailand and read a book — or write a book!
When I go to Morocco someday, I plan to come back with a box full of sea glass! It has always fascinated me, and I want to hunt some down myself.
Mexico — I haven't been there, and it's just one of those places that I think I probably need to go, if for the food alone!
And last, but certainly not least, the Maldives. For that one, I actually want to stay in one of those overwater bungalows and really do nothing but read and eat the entire time I'm there! That sounds glorious!
I plan to wander and build on my list. What have been your favorite places to visit?
Heather Kantrud is the general manager and managing editor of Daily Journal Media in Fergus Falls.