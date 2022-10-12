I love a good sauna session.
Perhaps it’s in my blood; my dad’s side is Russian and Scandinavian, with my mom’s side of the family hailing mainly from the latter.
The earliest saunas date back to around 2,000 years ago in Finland and have long served as an integral cultural component for the nation – in 2020, the Finnish sauna was added to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization’s cultural heritage list.
Sauna temperatures typically range between 150 and 195 degrees Fahrenheit and have been proven to benefit heart health if practiced safely. While every person reacts different to exposure to heightened temperatures, the pulse rate of some people has been observed to jump by more than 30%, allowing the heart to nearly double the amount of blood it pumps each minute, most of which is directed to the skin.
According to the Mayo Clinic, sauna bathing has been linked to an improvement in pain and symptoms with musculoskeletal disorders such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis and fibromyalgia. Saunas have also been observed to improve headache disorders and the risk of various other ailments; in a recent study, men who had four to seven sessions a week had a 78% reduced risk of developing psychosis in the future as compared with men who had only one sauna session per week.
While the practice is linked to a sprawling array of health benefits, current research makes it clear that further study is required to fully understand the mechanisms underlying the practice and resulting positive outcomes.
While individuals are encouraged to speak with a trusted physician before utilizing the ancient practice, sauna bathing is has a good safety profile with most people in generally good health able tolerate a typical hot and dry Finnish sauna.
Cold-water immersion, or cold hydrotherapy is another practice I’ve gained a lot from, especially when pairing a chilly dip right after a sauna session. Much like the Finnish sauna tradition, cold-water therapy has been around for a few millennia and has been scientifically proven to deliver health benefits.
Some of the health benefits experienced through the practice include decreased muscle soreness and a boosted immune system. Studies have also been conducted which even suggest the activity can lead to the alleviation of symptoms of depression and anxiety.
While much more research is required to fully understand the impact of cold water and intense heat on human beings, I know that my body craves it and feels amazing afterwards. While initially daunting, a dip in frigid waters or a brief sit in a cedar sauna may be a great addition to existing fitness and mental well-being routines – I know they have been for me.
Happy ice and sauna bathing!