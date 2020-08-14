Sometimes summer suggests sitting outdoors with old friends, eating what we know as fair food. Foot-long hot dogs, corn dogs, cheese curds, funnel cakes, and fresh-squeezed lemonade. Everyone has their own favorite. Mine happens to be funnel cakes which I love, but they make me sick. I try to have one anyway because they are so yummy, and I will recover. It’s only once a year. In truth, many of us do not go to the fair to see the exhibits or go on rides (which we haven’t done since we had kids of our own), but to eat the food. My theory holds true when I share the following story with you.
The year was 1928, and the Otter Tail County Fair was due to open in a few days. For whatever reason, the workers for the grandstand food booth had to cancel out and the fair board found themselves without workers. Fair food being an integral part of the events, they looked for willing youth to manage the grandstand booth. Young Muggs Townsend and his buddies answered the call, which ignited a lifelong passion for the enterprising young man and catapulted a multigenerational career in food vending. During those years just prior to the Great Depression, average wages were between $7 to $12 dollars a week. Muggs and his friends netted $30 that week. Muggs, a young enterprising teen, realized the potential to make good money and continued to work selling ice cream the remainder of the summer. The next year he built his first mobile concession stand and started his business at the Clay County Fair in Barnesville. After graduating from high school, Muggs took his mobile concession stand to more than 15 county fairs throughout the summer.
Muggs’ first passion was selling ice cream. However, he was always interested in a new twist or product for people to enjoy. In the early ’30s, Townsend was selling novelties on the on the streets in Wheaton, when the Traverse County Fair brought in a carnival from the South. He saw a concessioner selling 12-inch hot dogs. Now there is a novelty that he hadn’t seen anywhere! Visiting with the vendor and observing his business, Muggs, gifted in identifying excellent entrepreneurial opportunities, recognized the potential for a thriving product. He knew how to improve the business and do a better job marketing. Needing a manufacturer to make the 12-inch hot dogs, he went into business with Cirt Johnson who owned Johnson’s Meat Company. The partnership created a perfect marriage between a meat packer and a food vendor. The pair continued to make and sell custom course ground German style 12-inch hot dogs all over the country. The custom recipe remains much the same today. When a fair was due in a town, Muggs would travel to the town weeks in advance. He would order custom made buns from the local bakery. Upon the opening of the fair, Townsend Concessions would serve up custom made 12-inch dogs on bakery fresh buns. Over time the fair favorite became known as the “foot long” hot dog. Who would have guessed that such a popular fair favorite had its roots in Fergus Falls?
Muggs worked hard to get his concessions into the Minnesota State Fair and due to his uncommon menu of foot long hot dogs, he became an annual state fair concessionaire. Then came WWII. When the war generated fuel shortage of 1945 shut down the state fair, the entrepreneur began traveling farther west to find vending markets. He later told the paper, “During rationing, when people had money to spend but weren’t allowed to buy things, we made a lot of people happy!” In 1946, the state fair was again closed due to the polio pandemic which prohibited all social gatherings. Sound familiar? Townsend Concessions continued to travel throughout the west offering a variety of fair foods, the most popular continued to be the foot long. The following year the company hosted 10 hot dog stands at the Minnesota State Fair. About 20 years ago, in an effort to diversify the food offerings, the number of state fair foot-long hot dog stands was reduced to three which continues to be the number they have to this day.
The concession business was not a one-person operation by any stretch of the imagination. Muggs’ entire family worked in the booths. As time marched on, Muggs’ five children carried the torch of the family business. His daughter, Nancy, who happens to be a good friend of mine, hung around the concessions stands as a young child and was actively working in the family business by age 12. She continues to work the booths during the state fair. Her husband Doug Hansen, a teacher, worked for Muggs in the summer. In the mid-1980s, he purchased the local and Montana branch of the business which continued to operate as Townsend Concessions.
Muggs worked the concession business well into his 80s. Speaking of Muggs, Doug said, “He taught me so many things about so many things.” Like the Townsend family, the entire Hansen family worked together in the vending business and grandchildren learned the trade alongside their grandpa, Muggs. “It’s hard work, but a great life!” exclaimed Hansen. The tradition continues as Muggs’ great-grandchildren approach adolescence. They are joining the family in working the concession stands. Indeed, a grandson has expanded the business in Pennsylvania where he lives with his family. His teenage children are learning the ropes and working the stands in the summer. Likewise, here in Fergus Falls and at the state fair, several Hansen offspring and their children will take time off their regular jobs to man the booths. What a rich heritage! And it all began with ice cream and foot-long hot dogs.
Sue Wilken is a lifelong resident of Fergus Falls. Her column appears in the weekend edition.
