One of the things I have seen a lot of on social media is the idea that white people need to acknowledge the privileges they have been given simply because they are white.
The idea is not that all white people have lived a charmed life. Clearly, everyone has struggled at some point in their lives. I know I certainly have. It’s also not the idea that life is always fair, because it hasn’t been.
Living in a community such as Fergus Falls, with a relatively low percentage of people of color, it’s even more difficult to notice white privilege. We just don’t have the opportunity to interact with people who aren’t white on an everyday basis, and don’t hear their stories. That said, I’m certain that people of color who live here have plenty to say on this subject.
With the assistance of Google, here’s a list of benefits being white has provided me personally.
• I can go shopping alone, knowing that I will not be followed or harassed.
• When I go shopping, I can dress in a T-shirt and jeans without others attributing it to the bad morals of my race.
• When I go to a place like Itasca State Park, I see a monument of a person of my race who “discovered” the beginning of the Mississippi River, even though the Native Americans who lived there had known about it for thousands of years.
• As I did recently, I can move into a home and my neighbors will be nice to me, or at least neutral.
• When I watch television, I am assured that white people will be fully represented.
• I can get a haircut around here and not search far and wide for someone who can actually cut it.
• I can go to the grocery store and easily find food that is part of my cultural traditions.
• I can graduate from college without being called a credit to my race.
• If I ask to talk to the manager, it is most likely going to be a person of my race.
• If I get audited by the IRS, I can be sure I wasn’t singled out because of my race.
• I can criticize the government without being seen as a cultural outsider.
• I can go into a gift shop and buy posters, postcards, picture books, greeting cards, dolls, toys and books featuring people of my race.
• Finally, if I get pulled over by a police officer, I can be assured that I will be treated professionally.
I hope I at least provided some food for thought.
••••
When restaurants were allowed to serve dine-in customers last week, the owner of the one I work at was expecting an onslaught of business.
For whatever reason, it didn’t happen. Business was slow, and other restaurant owners echoed that same fact.
Certainly, the fact that restaurants could only serve customers outdoors, and then it was extremely hot early in the week and rainy later in the week, didn’t help matters. Now that we can serve customers indoors, and do it safely to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, I implore you to get out and enjoy your favorite restaurants again. With the continuing decline of retail, restaurants are an important quality-of-life aspect of Fergus Falls. They also provide much-needed jobs in this area.
Besides, aren’t you sick of eating at home all the time? I certainly am.
Joel Myhre is a Fergus Falls resident.
