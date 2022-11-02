The idea of culture is a notoriously difficult entity to classify and define. While general definitions that have been widely recognized in meaning and description do exist, culture as a term continues to elude a static meaning through evolving and adapting to the unique peoples, groups, and individuals of which it is meant to illustrate. While culture may be a slippery term to grasp, a good explanation for understanding this concept is that it represents a method for groups to distinguish themselves from one another, is neither all encompassing nor idiosyncratic in nature and serves as a lens through which one can interpret and grasp the surrounding environment. When dissecting my life and experiences through the tint of cultural identity, I discovered groups and subgroups to which I belonged and that I was previously unaware. These cultural identities are nearly endless, spanning geographic regions, athletics, and professional endeavors to name but a few.
Identity abroad
Tor Anderson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Better than a comments section
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
✔ A site just for our local community
✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation
✔ Free for everyone
Join the community
What's NABUR?
- PAID ADVERTISEMENT -
MN Lake Guys Real Estate
Most Popular
-
Henning man faces felony charges in Clay County pursuit
-
Flyers incite uproar: Clarification on controversial handouts
-
Catch a break: Qualified families can apply for child tax credit
-
Former FF doctor faces criminal sexual conduct charges
-
Art at heart: Local artist shares her life's journey
-
In support of Summit Carbon
-
Tater Tot 'Sheppard's' Pie
-
FF resident receives distinguished award
-
It's not personal, it's news
-
Winning lottery ticket sold in FF