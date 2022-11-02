110222-cleanslate

Day 1 of Movember - clean slate! 

 Daily Journal | Tor Anderson

The idea of culture is a notoriously difficult entity to classify and define. While general definitions that have been widely recognized in meaning and description do exist, culture as a term continues to elude a static meaning through evolving and adapting to the unique peoples, groups, and individuals of which it is meant to illustrate. While culture may be a slippery term to grasp, a good explanation for understanding this concept is that it represents a method for groups to distinguish themselves from one another, is neither all encompassing nor idiosyncratic in nature and serves as a lens through which one can interpret and grasp the surrounding environment. When dissecting my life and experiences through the tint of cultural identity, I discovered groups and subgroups to which I belonged and that I was previously unaware. These cultural identities are nearly endless, spanning geographic regions, athletics, and professional endeavors to name but a few.



