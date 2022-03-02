“I’m just going to pretend it didn’t happen and move on.”
Don’t get me wrong, there’s a place for (almost) everything. If the above would have been said about something minor, something that was done and over with and no benefit or harm could be done by addressing (or not addressing) it further — like going on a walk in the woods after getting stung by a lone bee — that would be one thing.
Albert Einstein is credited with the following quote: “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.”
Let that sink in for a moment.
Behaving the same and expecting a different outcome is insane. In other words, something has got to give.
All too often, I am faced with people who seem to think that they don’t have to change a thing — that they can ignore the reality of a situation and move on, pretending it didn’t happen, and they will get a different, more desirable outcome in the end ... per Einstein, I’d say that’s pretty insane.
Ignoring a problem doesn’t make it go away, it allows it to fester and things will ultimately get worse, not better. Using unhealthy and undesirable coping tools/mechanisms not only make it worse, but adds a whole additional layer the situation.
Dealing with things that are hard and that hurt isn’t fun. It never will be. Temporary fixes may work for a little while, but the underlying issues will always come roaring back to life, sooner or later.
If you find yourself dealing with such a situation, do yourself a favor and do whatever it takes to face it head-on. Don’t ignore the reality of the situation and pretend it doesn’t exist. Don’t do the “insane” thing and hope it just goes away. It won’t.
Can’t deal with it alone? Don’t! Lean on trusted family and friends for support. Use the professional services available in our community and surrounding communities to help you work through the hard times — tend to your mental and emotional health. It’s important!
Fergus Falls has a number of professional resources available — Lakeland Mental Health Center, Lake Region Healthcare, Strong Self, The Village, Peaceful Mind Mental Health, North Star, Thrive Behavioral Health, Solutions ... the list goes on! And don’t forget, the crisis line through the Crisis Stabilization Unit is always available for those times when dealing with reality is just too much to bear — 218-998-2525.
We live in reality — let’s make it the best one possible!
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone