Most residents of Otter Tail County born after 1950 probably do not remember Dwight Eisenhower, the former general and commander of military forces during World War II who served as president of the United States.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?