One of the lasting legacies of President Dwight “Ike” Eisenhower, who left office in 1961, was construction of the interstate highway system.
Ike worked with Congress to initiate a federal gasoline tax to pay for the project which eventually cost $114 billion, or $530 billion in today’s dollars.
Today, were that same project to be undertaken, politicians on both sides of the aisle, Republicans and Democrats, would no doubt put that project on the government credit card. In other words, kick the can down the road and dump the cost onto our children and grandchildren.
Eisenhower, a true fiscal conservative, worked with Congressional leaders to craft the interstate highway project through a highway trust fund, financed by the gas tax. U.S. House and U.S. Senate members of both parties gave overwhelming approval.
Otter Tail County commissioners, like Eisenhower, took the bull by the horns to come up with needed funds to help pay for county road and bridge maintenance on an annual basis.
When levy dollars fell short of what was needed, county commissioners held public evening meetings throughout the county to see if residents would support a half-cent sales tax strictly devoted to road and bridge maintenance.
Residents said overwhelmingly they would be willing to pay more taxes if it meant keeping roads and bridges safe. The tax, yielding close to $3.3 million annually, took effect in 2016.
The half-cent sales tax augments $3.7 million that is part of the 2020 county-wide taxpayer levy. Road and bridge assistance also comes from the state and federal government.
Otter football players
from 1956 forever young
The team photo of what many fans believe is the greatest Fergus Falls Otter football team of all time has the faces of players 16 to 18 years of age. It’s forever young in that photo of the guys who went 8-0 before the days of high school playoffs.
In reality, remaining members of the 1956 Otters are now in their early 80s.
“It was a great team, and there were many unsung heroes,” says John Hamlon, a California resident who was a running back for the Otters in 1956.
That unbeaten team followed the 9-0 team from the previous year, in 1955, for a combined 17-0 record for the Fergus Falls seniors.
Add in two wins at the end of the 1954 season, and the Otter seniors closed out their senior year with a 19-game winning streak.
When the 1956 quarterback, Chuck Severn, took the ball from center, he oftentimes would put the football in the belly of running back Chuck Weiss and either leave it there or pull it out and give it to the right or left halfback (Hamlon or Jack Halland). It was wildly successful.
Weiss later became a fullback at the University of Colorado and Halland carried the football for the University of Arizona.
“Our success would not have been possible were it not for great offensive and defensive lines, and other Otter personnel,” said Hamlon, adding great leadership from head coach Norm Galloway.
Hamlon, a retired university teacher and administrator, still loves teaching theology and philosophy classes to adults of all ages in and around Sacramento, California.
“Since the COVID-19 lockdowns, 20 or so students and I have been meeting in a park every Thursday for a couple of hours,” he said. “For me, it’s way too much fun.”
Hamlon and his wife, Kathi, live in Lincoln, just northeast of Sacramento.
“I remember every one of these guys,” says 1957 classmate Dayton Soby. “In the photo they look so young. Some great players there.”
Soby adds that the Otters, in the fall of 1957, won the first two games, extending the football winning streak to 21. That includes the final two games in 1954, the unbeaten seasons in 1955 and 1956, and the first two football games of 1957.
Tom Hintgen is a longtime Daily Journal columnist. His column appears Saturdays.
