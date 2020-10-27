Two biases have really warped our COVID response - the action bias and the illusion of control. The action bias is our tendency to prefer doing something to doing nothing, and the illusion of control is our tendency to believe we have control over random events.
In a fascinating study, an analysis of soccer penalty kicks showed the optimal strategy was for goalies to stay in the middle of the goal. But that’s not what they do. A goal looks worse if they just stand there - so they jump to one side.
Similarly, politicians (and regular citizens) can’t stomach not having a complex action plan against COVID. They are the goalies diving to the corner as the ball goes down the middle - often because they possess neither the gumption nor the perspective to not make a bad situation worse. We have a powerful, internal urge to do something - anything - even when life doesn’t give us many productive options, and we run the real risk of making the situation worse. It’s a bit like seeing a hurricane coming and deciding to shoot a gun at it. It won’t help - and we may hit innocent people in the process.
The illusion of control is especially pernicious - especially because many can’t accept how much randomness is in the world. Craps players, for example, throw harder for high numbers and softer for low numbers - believing that the violence of their throw determines the outcome of the dice.
Part of this illusion comes from our instinctual ability to identify patterns - often where no such pattern exists (we’ve all heard the truism that correlation does not equal causation). In my opinion, a lot of this illusion - especially in medicine - stems from how advanced our civilization has become. We have achieved success with so many diseases (polio, cholera, yellow fever, diphtheria, dengue, smallpox, to name just a few), that it feels like we can halt any threat. Especially in “can-do” America. But this is a fallacy.
There’s a lot of randomness in the world. Bad things happen all the time. It’s unfortunate. But we have a bad habit as a species of taking unfortunate (and not really preventable) situations and making them worse (which was preventable).
Certainly I am not arguing we should do nothing. We should do what we can to protect the vulnerable and educate society about the risks - but we need to be aware of our bias toward action and, consequently, tread lightly with certain blunt instruments like shutting down society, stirring panic in the populace, throwing millions out of work, and not giving children an adequate education. Some things about society should simply be nonnegotiable. After all, life is about more than the avoidance of death.
Cody Peck
Fergus Falls
