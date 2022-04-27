How do you unwind each evening? I know watching TV is a go to for most people.
For the most part, we are not “TV people.” We have a TV in the basement use to tune into Minnesota Wild hockey games or for family movie night, which isn’t an occurrence that happens regularly (we prefer board games). We also have a TV in our porch, which is really only good for watching sporting events during the warm months, or to keep the kids away from each other during the summer when they’ve had too much togetherness and are driving each other crazy.
A few months ago, my husband and I decided to mount a TV on the wall in our bedroom. I couldn’t tell you exactly why we decided to do that, but it probably had something to do with a hockey game.
Well, since we have done that, we have been going to bed around 9 p.m. and watching an episode or two of “X Files” before going to sleep. For us, “early to bed, early to rise” certainly rings true!
It probably doesn’t hurt that my husband leaves for work around 6:30 a.m. — or that we have a pair of ducks who decided that right outside our bedroom is the perfect place to start a screaming match with the squirrels just before 6 a.m. each day ... Regardless, I woke up last weekend at 8:30 a.m., thinking I had slept in. (In a way, I had!)
I’ve never been a morning person. I used to be able to sleep until almost noon without batting an eye. That has gotten lesser over time, but now I’m to the point where I not only wake up with the sun, but I don’t have much interest in even trying to sleep more once that time rolls around.
I don’t hate it.
Getting too much sleep is actually a detriment to feeling awake. I don’t know about you, but I, for one, would like to spend my day alert and energized, not dragging because I extended my good night’s sleep by a few hours too many. That just isn’t even a good feeling!
Not only do I feel more energized when I get up to the ducks quacking away, but I’m able to spend a little time doing something that would have previously been considered “extra” — reading, organizing my week, getting a jump start on evening chores ... the list goes on!
At this point, I truly cannot imagine spending half my day sleeping. Not anymore! It’s been a long time in coming, but I guess you could say that I have converted to a morning person.
After all, you can do the same things before the kids wake up in the morning that you can do after they are in bed at night!
Now, if you’ll excuse me, I think reading a book in a bubble bath is a nice way to start this morning ... ducks quacking and all!