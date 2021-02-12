When I was in journalism school in college in the early 1990s, I was required to take a couple of classes that, at the time, I thought were pointless.
The classes were mass communication ethics, and mass communications in social institutions. My thought was that media members weren’t all that influential, and that, since the media was committed to telling the truth, learning ethics would not be necessary.
Thirty years later, I now realize how wrong I was.
The impeachment hearing of Donald Trump provides ample evidence that the country believes two different sets of facts. I haven’t determined whether Trumpists truly believe the hogwash they have been told by “The Donald,” or if they don’t really believe it, but they love the guy and his alternative truths are more appealing and convenient to them.
Among the thousands of Trump’s lies, the topper was the idea that the election was fraudulent. There isn’t one shred of evidence that proves that it was. There are only rumors, theories and Trump’s adamant insistence that it was.
Yet, in a poll taken this week, it was found that 76% of Republicans believe there was widespread fraud in the election.
So, again, I go back to the question, do they truly believe that, or do they think it because a stolen election is better than a lost election?
Based on the Jan. 6 event at the Capitol, I’m starting to believe that Republicans truly believe it. I’m not sure they would do such a thing if they really didn’t think it were true.
Of course, Trump is to blame for this. Remember the line about needing to spend 10,000 hours doing something to get really good at it? Well, I’m betting Trump has spent close to that much time telling lies. He’s really good at it. When I lie, it is written all over my face. I’ve been told I’m terrible at it. I clearly don’t have as much practice as he does.
But I think one of the primary issues is that the “media” Republicans watch and read are fully in on spreading his lies, including the big one about the election. From Fox to OAN to Newsmax to Breitbart, conservative “media” have been telling their viewers and readers the same thing.
Which brings me back to my days taking journalism ethics classes in school. What I was taught from Day 1 was that, if I heard a rumor, it was my job as a reporter to go find the facts to determine if the rumor was true. If, for example, there was a rumor that a bunch of dead people in Otter Tail County voted for Joe Biden, I would go to the auditor’s office, talk to Otter Tail County Auditor Wayne Stein, ask if there were ballots from dead people. I would want to see the ballots. Then I would go through the obituaries in the newspaper or funeral homes to see if those people were truly dead. And if all that was true, then, and only then, would I actually write a story.
It’s a lot of work. And frankly, many, many times the work of finding truth to a rumor led to the rumor being false. It meant we couldn’t publish the story, and my work was for naught.
These days, it just doesn’t work that way anymore.
I should say, it still works that way with traditional media such as newspapers and some network television news.
It doesn’t work that way with the conservative media I mentioned above. If they hear a rumor, they just go right ahead and publish it. Particularly if the rumor makes liberals look bad. And the problem is, Republicans who watch this stuff are convinced that, because it’s a “national news network,” they must be doing the kind of work associated with news gathering.
They’re not. They’re just publishing rumors. They don’t have the time to seek out the facts. They don’t really want to know the truth. They simply want to publish stories that will keep their viewers tuned in.
When newspapers and television stations were essentially monopolies, their owners knew the kind of power they had. They also knew that, because this country allows freedom of the press, they needed to behave themselves and be dedicated to the truth.
Now that anyone can create news, such dedication has been deemed unnecessary. And we are all paying for it.
Joel Myhre is a resident of Fergus Falls.
