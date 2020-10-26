Halloween is one of my favorite holidays. The idea of dressing up as a superhero, monster, celebrity or anything else you can think of has always excited me. As much as I want to show up to work looking like Chewbacca on a regular basis, it would be greatly frowned upon and I might have to take a psych evaluation.
That is why this year is even more scary and disturbing. It isn’t all the scary horror movies that are on TV at the moment or the ghosts that my daughter has decided to create through our house, but not knowing what I should do about trick-or-treating for my kids has left me huddled in a corner, crying for my mommy (not really, but you get the idea).
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the idea of sending my children out to mingle with the entire community to get candy while wearing a costume doesn’t seem like a wise idea. I know that I could purchase a bag of candy, watch scary movies, bob for apples and tell ghost stories in the comfort of my own home without risking exposing my children to the unknown. It would be safe and the candy haul would probably be close to the same.
But on the other hand, you look at Halloween as being something that children have a limited opportunity to enjoy. Teenagers going door to door in search of candy is somewhat frowned upon and, outside of Halloween-themed parties, most don’t dress up after a certain age. Right now, that puts my son at about a five-year window and my daughter with six years left.
Also, the pursuit of candy is a thrilling experience. I miss the days of running from house to house to say “trick or treat?” It was a thrilling experience and in my final years it was about going to the most spots in the city I could in a two-hour time span. The best haul I took in was filling up a bag and a quarter.
Looking throughout the online news, I discovered that several communities have canceled trick-or-treating this year. Considered a high-risk activity (which I completely agree based on the perimeters), trick-or-treating in areas that have seen spikes in COVID-19 cases should be discouraged.
The Center for Disease Control has several suggestions that don’t eliminate trick-or-treating. In order to make it safer, the CDC recommends giving treats outdoors, washing hands before handling the treats, avoiding direct contact with trick-or-treaters, setting up a treat station with individually bagged treats and both candy-giver and trick-or-treater wearing a mask. These are all things that I had already considered even before looking it up.
The CDC and several news outlets also suggested different ways to celebrate Halloween. Some involve having a Halloween scavenger hunt, carving pumpkins, visiting a corn maze or orchard, having a costume parade or hosting a Halloween movie night. All of these sound like great ideas, but they just are not trick-or-treating.
My wife has already made her decision on what our kids will be doing. I am not sold on it, but I just want another alternative that will make them have a happy Halloween. Let’s hope this will be the last time we have to worry about this during Halloween.
“Halloween”
I wanted to close out my column talking about one of my favorite horror movie franchises “Halloween.”
1978’s “Halloween” is a masterpiece. It introduced us to The Shape aka Michael Myers and Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), two characters that defined what the genre would take on in the upcoming decades. The story itself was a basic plot that left enough to the imagination while providing the right amount of scare.
This is opposite of the 2007 reboot done by Rob Zombie which overexplained the modus operandi of Michael Myers and took away the unknown fright. The current time period of horror movies wants answers, but sometimes not having them makes the character even more frightening.
“Halloween (2018)” retconned every movie after the first and reestablished what made the first great. There was no understanding Michael Myers and it gave a glimpse of Laurie Strode several years, with the trauma suffered from the first attack. There are two sequels expected to complete the new trilogy and I am really excited to see how the series will end ( or will it ... ).
Zach’s “Halloween” movie series list from best to worst: 1. “Halloween (1978),” 2. “Halloween (2018),” 3. “Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers,” 4. Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers,” 5. “Halloween II (1981),” 6. “Halloween H20: 20 Years Later,” 7. “Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers,” 8. “Halloween (2007),” 9. “Halloween: Resurrection,” 10. “Halloween II (2009),” 11. “Halloween III: Season of the Witch.”
Zach Stich is the managing editor of The Daily Journal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.