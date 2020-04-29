The person who attacked columnist Pat Buchanan and his opinions, and demanded that Buchanan’s column be removed from The Daily Journal (“Buchanan column ‘useless’ to readers”, Daily Journal, April 22) was acting from the guiding tenet of the socialist Democratic party regarding freedom of speech and expression. That socialist opinion, “Free speech is for me, but not for thee” underlies most attacks on persons who differ from socialist dictates. It is a direct descendant of the Communist revolution which bloodied Russia 100 years ago, and which is manifested daily by America-hating radicals.
After Vladimr Lenin and his communists had murdered the Russian royal family and several million others who resisted being subjects of a socialist dictatorship Lenin was asked by an underling how they could keep their new empire under their control in the face of free nations such as the USA and England. Lenin replied that his communist empire need not fear the superior might of those nations’ armies, as he would send his followers to infiltrate the press, the school systems, the political parties, and even the seminaries of established religions. And to paraphrase Lenin, “In two or three generations we will subdue them without having to fire a single shot, for we will control the messages their citizens read and are taught and we will control their national governments from within.”
While Buchanan’s attacker , in her own words, “found his (Buchanan’s) column deliberately demoralizing, cynical, and useless to any reader in surviving this pandemic”, I believe that what really rankles her is that anyone who has an opinion different from her own would be allowed to state that opinion. If she would review the past several months of opinions provided by syndicated columnists in The Daily Journal she would learn that leftist columnists outnumber conservatives by a ratio of about 7 to 2.
But then, those pesky conservatives would ruin her desire to read only, in her words, “somebody who is more useful or pleasant reading instead.” Useful and pleasant in promoting a socialist utopia, no doubt.
Bill Schulz
Fergus Falls
